Champions League 2024 - Bayern Monaco – Real Madrid | la semifinale in chiaro su Canale 5

Inizia il conto alla rovescia per Wegiel-Trento , Finale della Cev Champions League maschile 2023/ 2024 di volley . La formazione polacca ha superato in semi Finale i turchi dello Ziraat Bank Ankara con una vittoria in tre set in casa e al tie-break in trasferta, e non vuole certo fermarsi sul più ... Continua a leggere>>

Benchikha leaves Simba SC despite belief in team’s potential - SIMBA SC fans were last weekend left stunned by the news of the club’s head coach Abdelhak Benchikha’s departure. The Algerian tactician, who joined the club in November 2023, had only been at the ...

Continua a leggere>>

champions league lessons, from Premier league to PSG minus Mbappé - With the champions league semifinals this week, let's review what we learned from the last round. Is the Premier league overrated How does Real Madrid keep doing it What is PSG without Mbappé

Continua a leggere>>

This ‘boring’ mid laner could finally be returning to the bot lane in LoL Patch 14.10 - Riot Games developer David “Phreak” Turley released a video outlining a series of crucial Corki changes coming to Patch 14.10. The champion is getting an overhaul ...

Continua a leggere>>