Undertaker | Cody Rhodes mi ha sorpreso molto

(Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) Theha avuto un ruoloimportante nel match trae Roman Reigns a WrestleMania 40. Il Deadman, nell’occasione, si è comportato da “guardiano di WrestleMania“, sventando l’attacco di The Rock ai danni dell’American Nightmare e permettendo a quest’ultimo di finire la sua storia e diventare WWE Champion. Nell’ultimo episodio del suo podcast, Six Feet Under,ha rivelato un dettaglioparticolare riguardo alla notte del 7 aprile. Parlando di, Taker si è lasciato andare a una dichiarazionesimpatica, affermando di aver ricevuto un messaggio che,probabilmente, potremmo descrivere come ‘uno di quei messaggi vocali che si inviano alla propria ex alle 3 ...

The undertaker spende belle parole per cody Rhodes - The undertaker durante il suo podcast ha speso belle parole per cody Rhodes, svelando anche un piccolo aneddoto dopo la vittoria del titolo.

cody Rhodes Leaves Celebratory Voice Mail for The undertaker After Historic WrestleMania Victory - In an unforgettable moment at WrestleMania 40, wrestling icon The undertaker demonstrated his support for cody Rhodes during a crucial match against Roman Reigns. This resulted in a crowd-cheering ...

The undertaker: cody Rhodes Sent Me A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After Winning The Title, He Had A Good Time That Night - cody Rhodes enjoyed his WrestleMania XL victory. The undertaker opened his latest Six Feet Under podcast by discussing some drinks of choice. undertaker is a fan of Jack Daniels, for those wondering.

