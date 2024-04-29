Undertaker | Cody Rhodes mi ha sorpreso molto

Il main event di WrestleMania 40 tra Roman Reigns e Cody Rhodes ha preso una piega sorprendente quando The Rock ha eseguito una Rock Bottom su John Cena. Nel momento in cui l’incontro ha raggiunto il suo culmine, l’iconico suono del gong di The Undertaker è risuonato in tutto lo stadio, ...
The undertaker spende belle parole per cody Rhodes - The undertaker durante il suo podcast ha speso belle parole per cody Rhodes, svelando anche un piccolo aneddoto dopo la vittoria del titolo.
cody Rhodes Leaves Celebratory Voice Mail for The undertaker After Historic WrestleMania Victory - In an unforgettable moment at WrestleMania 40, wrestling icon The undertaker demonstrated his support for cody Rhodes during a crucial match against Roman Reigns. This resulted in a crowd-cheering ...
The undertaker: cody Rhodes Sent Me A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After Winning The Title, He Had A Good Time That Night - cody Rhodes enjoyed his WrestleMania XL victory. The undertaker opened his latest Six Feet Under podcast by discussing some drinks of choice. undertaker is a fan of Jack Daniels, for those wondering.
