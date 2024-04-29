Tra Britney Spears e il padre Jamie causa chiusa Ma la star non è per nulla contenta

Tra Britney Spears e il padre Jamie causa chiusa. Ma la star non è per nulla contenta (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) La lunga battaglia legale tra Britney Spears e suo padre, Jamie Spears, sembra finalmente giunta a una conclusione, con un accordo che ha messo fine a una disputa tormentata. Una contesa giudiziaria che si trascinava da anni e che ha comportato una spesa considerevole per la popstar, avvicinandosi alla cifra di 2 milioni di dollari in spese legali. Secondo quanto riportato dal sito TMZ, la Spears sarebbe furiosa dato che si sarebbe aspettata una vittoria netta. Soprattutto dopo le rassicurazioni del suo avvocato, Mathew Rosengart, che le aveva assicurato di essere in un’ottima posizione. La disputa è nata dalla gestione delle proprietà di Britney da parte del padre durante la sua tutela legale. Mentre l’avvocato della cantante ha ...
