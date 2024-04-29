Hero Movie - dialogo tra generazioni per promuovere il voto Ue e la fragilità della democrazia – Il video

Fonte : open.online
«Hero Movie», dialogo tra generazioni per promuovere il voto Ue e la fragilità della democrazia – Il video (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) C’è Monique Maugas-Bauzou, che aveva 12 anni nella Francia del 1940 quando «il cielo le crollò in testa» e i nazisti uccisero sua madre. C’è Franco Pedercini, che nel 1944 diventava adulto in un’Italia distrutta mentre «le persone morivano di fame». C’è Jarmila Krockova, che fu rapita dalla polizia segreta sovietica nella Cecoslovacchia degli anni Cinquanta. E Samuel De Leeuw, figlio di ebrei olandesi perseguitati, papà morto in un campo di concentramento. Sono loro i protagonisti di Hero Movie, il documentario di quattro minuti diretto da Mette Carla Albrechtsen e pilastro della campagna del Parlamento Europeo per promuovere il voto l’8 e il 9 giugno. Sullo schermo insieme a questi eroi quotidiani dell’Europa in guerra ci sono i loro nipoti, cittadini dell’Europa di oggi: ventenni a cui viene ...
