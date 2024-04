Formula 1 - gara sprint GP Miami 2024 | programm - da -e, orari e diretta tv

Mercedes to launch ‘ambitious’ F1 sprint plan with miami GP upgrades confirmed - Having gone the wrong direction with set-up in China, Mercedes will be going all guns blazing into the miami Sprint. The change of parc ferme regulations for 2024 allows the teams to make set-up ...

F1 LIVE: Red Bull 'set for mass exodus' after Newey as Ferrari sent Verstappen dig - Also ahead of the miami race, McLaren driver Lando Norris was spotted wearing bandages on his face after picking up an injury in Amsterdam, though he isn't expected to miss any of the weekend. For all ...

Helmut Marko lays down Daniel Ricciardo ultimatum over Red Bull seat - We'll see in miami, and Imola and maybe the next few [races] if it continues." Join our new WhatsApp community and receive your daily dose of Mirror Football content. We also treat our community ...

