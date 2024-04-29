eminem pronto a “uccidere” il suo alter ego: “Sapevo che era solo questione di tempo per slim Shady, si è meritato una fine ingloriosa” - C’è parecchia fibrillazione attorno al nuovo album di eminem che uscirà l’estate prossima. Già, perché l’album si intitola The death of slim Shady. Ovvero eminem uccide, più o meno metaforicamente, un ...

Continua a leggere>>

eminem Announces New Album “The Death of slim Shady” - eminem has announced the release of his new album, ‘The Death of slim Shady’ which will be unveiled in the coming summer. During the NFL Draft, a trailer for the album was revealed. eminem was himself ...

Continua a leggere>>

Che cosa vuol dire che eminem «sta per morire» - Il rapper 51enne sta per rivoluzionare la sua carriera. Ecco la verità sull'annuncio che ha mandato nel panico i fan ...

Continua a leggere>>