Eminem pronto a uccidere il suo alter ego | Sapevo che era solo questione di tempo per Slim Shady - si è meritato una fine ingloriosa

Eminem pronto

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano
Eminem pronto a “uccidere” il suo alter ego: “Sapevo che era solo questione di tempo per Slim Shady, si è meritato una fine ingloriosa” (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) C’è parecchia fibrillazione attorno al nuovo album di Eminem che uscirà l’estate prossima. Già, perché l’album si intitola The death of Slim Shady. Ovvero Eminem uccide, più o meno metaforicamente, una delle sue identità artistiche fittizie. Slim Shady, infatti, assieme a Eminem e Marshall Mathers, è una delle personalità autoriali dell’oramai 51enne re indiscusso dell’hip hop. E se lo uccide una ragione ci sarà. Intanto c’è un’ottima campagna di marketing partita a tambur battente con un mini video modello crime con un cronista di una finta tv – Detroit murder files – che, assieme al rapper 50 Cent, commentano la dipartita di Slim Shady perché per “colpa delle sue rime si è meritato una fine ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano
Notizie su altre fonti: eminem slim
  • Eminem pronto

    Lo scorso 1° aprile molti fan di Eminem sono rimasti scottati dall'annuncio per scherzo di un nuovo album del rapper di Detroit, che sulle sue pagine social aveva annunciato l’uscita imminente di Infinte 2 con un video che diceva: «L’attesissimo prossimo album in studio torna dove tutto è iniziato ...
    Continua a leggere>>

eminem pronto a “uccidere” il suo alter ego: “Sapevo che era solo questione di tempo per slim Shady, si è meritato una fine ingloriosa” - C’è parecchia fibrillazione attorno al nuovo album di eminem che uscirà l’estate prossima. Già, perché l’album si intitola The death of slim Shady. Ovvero eminem uccide, più o meno metaforicamente, un ...
Continua a leggere>>

eminem Announces New Album “The Death of slim Shady” - eminem has announced the release of his new album, ‘The Death of slim Shady’ which will be unveiled in the coming summer. During the NFL Draft, a trailer for the album was revealed. eminem was himself ...
Continua a leggere>>

Che cosa vuol dire che eminem «sta per morire» - Il rapper 51enne sta per rivoluzionare la sua carriera. Ecco la verità sull'annuncio che ha mandato nel panico i fan ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Eminem pronto
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.