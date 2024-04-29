Dallo Utah alla California - ritrovata dopo giorni la gatta Galena | spedita per sbaglio in un pacco Amazon

Dallo Utah

Dallo Utah alla California, ritrovata dopo giorni la gatta Galena: spedita per sbaglio in un pacco Amazon (Di lunedì 29 aprile 2024) La gatta Galena è saltata in una scatola di Amazon che è arrivata fino in California. L'animale era entrato nello scatolone per errore ed è stata rintracciata dai proprietari, che vivono nello Utah, grazie al microchip.
    Un vicenda che ha dell’incredibile. Carrie Stevens Clark, una donna che vive nello Utah in America, ha catalizzato l’attenzione dei social nei giorni scorsi per i suoi appelli disperati. Su Facebook Carrie ha raccontato di aver perso le tracce dell’adorabile Gatta Galena. “L’abbiamo cercata per ...
