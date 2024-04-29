Dallo Utah alla California - ritrovata dopo giorni la gatta Galena | spedita per sbaglio in un pacco Amazon

Cat accidentally posted hundreds of miles to california in return Amazon package - A pet cat in the US was accidentally shipped hundreds of miles away in a Amazon return package after hopping unnoticed into the box. Galeana went missing from her home in utah earlier on April 10, ...

