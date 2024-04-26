La Formula 1 pensa tanto al 2025 | Hulkenberg passa alla Sauber - poi guiderà per l’Audi

Formula pensa

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a fanpage©

Fonte : fanpage
La Formula 1 pensa tanto al 2025: Hulkenberg passa alla Sauber, poi guiderà per l’Audi (Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Nico Hulkenberg dal 2025 correrà con la Sauber, che dal 2026 diventerà Audi. Hulkenberg, che potrebbe essere affiancato da Carlos Sainz, è entusiasta: "Un onore guidare per un team tedesco".
Leggi tutta la notizia su fanpage
Notizie su altre fonti: hulkenberg 2025
  • Formula pensa

    "Un grande onore e un'opportunità unica rappresentare l'Audi in Formula 1" LONDRA (INGHILTERRA) - Continua a muoversi il mercato sui piloti di Formula 1 per il prossimo Mondiale. La novità del giorno riguarda Nico Hulkenberg che lascerà la Haas al termine della stagione 2024 e che, a partire dal ...
    Continua a leggere>>

Sauber driver admits to ‘more intense’ dynamic as two now fight for one seat - Zhou Guanyu admitted recently the dynamic between himself and Valtteri Bottas this year is "more intense", with contracts are up for renewal.
Continua a leggere>>

Nico hulkenberg Haas switch to Sauber confirmed and it could impact Oliver Bearman future - Nico hulkenberg will leave Haas and join Sauber at the beginning of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The German, who was previously at Sauber in 2013, will then drive for Audi after they finalise their ...
Continua a leggere>>

Komatsu praises hulkenberg’s impact on Haas after departure news - Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu praised the impact Nico hulkenberg has had on the team following confirmation the German will leave to join the Audi Formula 1 project at the end of the season.
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video Formula pensa
Ultime notizie
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.