La Formula 1 pensa tanto al 2025 | Hulkenberg passa alla Sauber - poi guiderà per l’Audi

Sauber driver admits to ‘more intense’ dynamic as two now fight for one seat - Zhou Guanyu admitted recently the dynamic between himself and Valtteri Bottas this year is "more intense", with contracts are up for renewal.

Nico hulkenberg Haas switch to Sauber confirmed and it could impact Oliver Bearman future - Nico hulkenberg will leave Haas and join Sauber at the beginning of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The German, who was previously at Sauber in 2013, will then drive for Audi after they finalise their ...

Komatsu praises hulkenberg’s impact on Haas after departure news - Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu praised the impact Nico hulkenberg has had on the team following confirmation the German will leave to join the Audi Formula 1 project at the end of the season.

