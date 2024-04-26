Beach tennis Uisp-Lab84 - la finale è Smashers-Enterprise

Proseguono i playoff del 18° campionato provinciale di BEACH TENNIS indoor aderente al circuito Uisp-Lab84 Cup Heroe’s. Questi i risultati dei quarti di finale: Mem & Co-Smashers 3/7, 5/7, 1/7, 0/7, 1/7; Over the Top-Bagno Vela 7/6, 7/6, 7/4, 7/5; Enterprise-Bagno Andreucci 7/1, 5/7, 7/2, 3/7, ...
Si sono disputati gli ultimi recuperi delle gare del campionato provinciale di Beach tennis indoor aderente al circuito Uisp-Lab84 Cup Heroe’s. Questi i risultati: H2O-Idraulica Cucchi 2-3, Smashers-H2O 5-0, Enterprise-H2O 5-0. Gli Smashers hanno dunque sfruttato il recupero, riuscendo così ad ...
Si è disputata la 18ª giornata del campionato provinciale di Beach tennis indoor aderente al circuito Uisp-Lab84 Cup Heroe’s. Cade la capolista Over Forever nello scontro al vertice con gli Smashers, secondi della classe e con una gara da recuperare; mentre Over the Top strapazza Mem & Co. I ...
Winscombe host North Somerset Ladies' Doubles Tournament - Winscombe tennis Club was the proud host of the leading North Somerset Ladies' Doubles Tournament on April 14. Great games were played under weak sunshine and a dash of breeze, a relief from recent ...
Myrtle beach tennis cruises to playoff win over Hilton Head - The Myrtle beach boys tennis team defeated Hilton Head on Thursday to advance to the third round of the 2024 Class 4A SC state tennis playoffs.
Mardy Fish pro tennis event: Garrett Johns playing with confidence after ITF success - He dominated the ITF World tennis Tour last year so to say he brought confidence to the Mardy Fish Children’s Foundations event would be an understatement.
