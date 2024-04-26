Beach tennis Uisp-Lab84 - la finale è Smashers-Enterprise

(Di venerdì 26 aprile 2024) Si sono disputate le semifinali del 18° campionato provinciale diindoor aderente al circuitoCup Heroe’s. Gli, che avevano chiuso la stagione regolare primi davanti a Over Forever in virtù della miglior differenza games, hanno battuto Over the Top con un secco 7/1, 7/2, 7/4; poi,ha prevalso a sorpresa su Over Forever 7/5, 7/4, 7/1. Quindi la finalissima, che si svolgerà il 3 maggio al Polisportivo ‘Cimatti’ di Roncadello, vedrà di fronte gli, favoriti, e per la prima volta la formazione dell’, che invece ricoprirà il ruolo di underdog pronta a sovvertire il pronostico come ha già fatto in semi

