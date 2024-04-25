Weapons - Julia Garner al fianco di Josh Brolin nel nuovo horror dal regista di Barbarian

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)si unisce anel cast del prossimo filmdeldi, Zach Cregger, dal titolo. L’inizio delle riprese è previsto per maggio ad Atlanta con gran parte dello stesso team che ha realizzato, il che non fa che accrescere l’entusiasmo per questo progetto. Dopo aver sostituito Pedro Pascal cona causa di conflitti di programmazione con il film Marvel Fantastic Four, è arrivata la conferma da Collider che la star di Ozark farà ufficialmente parte del cast. Inizialmente previsto per la fine del 2023,è stato uno dei numerosi progetti rimandati a causa degli scioperi della WGA e della SAG-AFTRA dello scorso anno. ...

