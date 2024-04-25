TNA | Steph De Lander è ancora una free agent

TNA Steph

TNA: Steph De Lander è ancora una free agent (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Nell’ultima edizione di Rebellion abbiamo visto Jordynne Grace difendere il Knockouts World Championship dall’assalto di Steph De Lander. La lottatrice ex NXT e nota nell’ultimo biennio per essersi fatta notare nel panorama indipendente affiancando Matt Cardona, sarà impegnata anche nei prossimi mesi con la TNA. A quanto pare Steph non ha firmato alcun contratto esclusivo con la compagnia, ma è pubblicizzata per presenziare in quel di Under Siege e nei successivi tapings utili a costruire i prossimi eventi in Premium Live Event.
