TNA | Steph De Lander è ancora una free agent

(Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Nell’ultima edizione di Rebellion abbiamo visto Jordynne Grace difendere il Knockouts World Championship dall’assalto diDe. La lottatrice ex NXT e nota nell’ultimo biennio per essersi fatta notare nel panorama indipendente affiancando Matt Cardona, sarà impegnata anche nei prossimi mesi con la TNA. A quanto parenon ha firmato alcun contratto esclusivo con la compagnia, ma è pubblicizzata per presenziare in quel di Under Siege e nei successivi tapings utili a costruire i prossimi eventi in Premium Live Event.

Dopo la firma di AJ Francis e il rinnovo di Ace Austin, due ritorni hanno avuto luogo durante la puntata di TNA iMPACT andata in scena la scorsa notte su ASX TV. durante l’8-4-1 valido per decretare la prossima sfidante al Knockouts World Championship per Rebellion, Ash By Elegance ha ... Continua a leggere>>

Dopo aver partecipato e trionfato all’interno dell’8-4-1 match di iMPACT in sostituzione di Ash By Elegance, Steph De Lander è a tutti gli effetti la prossima prima sfidante al Knockouts World Title . L’australiana affronterà Jordynne Grace in un one on one il 20 aprile a Rebellion nel ... Continua a leggere>>

steph De lander Confirms Her Free Agency - steph de lander recently competed for TNA Wrestling, where she challenged Jordynne Grace for the Knockouts Title.

Continua a leggere>>

Home Away From Home: Jon Moxley on Becoming IWGP Heavyweight Champion, The Shield, & Defending The Belt in AEW - Japan is a home-away-from-home for Moxley. That is only going to intensify in the coming weeks, and perhaps months, as Moxley begins his first reign with the prestigious IWGP world heavyweight ...

Continua a leggere>>

Sami Callihan returned to TNA during a chaotic Knockouts Championship match - Mike Santana & Matt Hardy weren’t the only former Impact stars who returned to the promotion Saturday night at Rebellion.

Continua a leggere>>