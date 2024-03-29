TNA | Steph De Lander e Matt Cardona fanno un rocambolesco ritorno durante iMPACT

(Di venerdì 29 marzo 2024) Dopo la firma di AJ Francis e il rinnovo di Ace Austin, due ritorni hanno avuto luogola puntata di TNAandata in scena la scorsa notte su ASX TV.l’8-4-1 valido per decretare la prossima sfidante al Knockouts World Championship per Rebellion, Ash By Elegance ha annunciato di non poter prendere parte alla contesa fingendo un infortunio venendo così sostituita daDe. L’australiana fece la sua prima comparsa nella compagnia due anni fa, per poi avere una chance al titolo femminile lo scorso annoil primo tour australiano nella storia della federazione. .@deis BACK in theZone! #TNApic.twitter.com/9hrRl8QmxL— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) ...

