TNA | E’ ufficiale - Steve Maclin rinnova con la compagnia

TNA: Confermato anche il rinnovo di steve maclin con la compagnia - Nel 2021, steve maclin venne licenziato dalla WWE (dov'era conosciuto come steve Cutler) a causa della pandemia e dei tagli al personale. Da allora ha iniziato a lavorare con la TNA (all'epoca Impact) ...

Continua a leggere>>

steve maclin Explains Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling, Enjoying Creative Freedom - steve maclin details his re-signing with TNA Wrestling. At TNA Rebellion, steve maclin came out with a new contract in hand, saying his demands had been met, he just wanted an opponent for the night.

Continua a leggere>>

steve maclin Continues Partnership with TNA Wrestling After Re-Signing - Professional wrestler steve maclin will not be exploring free agency, having decided to continue his journey with TNA Wrestling. He has struck a new deal and signed on the dotted line to stay with the ...

Continua a leggere>>