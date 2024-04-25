TNA | E’ ufficiale - Steve Maclin rinnova con la compagnia

TNA: E’ ufficiale, Steve Maclin rinnova con la compagnia (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Dopo averlo annunciato in anteprima durante Rebellion, arriva l’ufficialità anche per mano della TNA. Come svelato nei propri canali social, Steve Maclin ha rinnovato il suo accordo con la compagnia. T N A #Maclin pic.twitter.com/DksujJU2Vo— Steve Maclin (@SteveMaclin) April 25, 2024
