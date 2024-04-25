TNA | Confermato anche il rinnovo di Steve Maclin con la compagnia

TNA Confermato

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
TNA: Confermato anche il rinnovo di Steve Maclin con la compagnia (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Nel 2021, Steve Maclin venne licenziato dalla WWE (dov’era conosciuto come Steve Cutler) a causa della pandemia e dei tagli al personale. Da allora ha iniziato a lavorare con la TNA (all’epoca Impact) ed è divenuto in breve tempo una colonna portante della compagnia. Durante Rebellion, il PPV di sabato scorso, Maclin ha lottato contro Mike Santana (di cui è già stata accertata la firma per la compagnia), venendo sconfitto. Gli è stato, tuttavia, consegnato un contratto. Un altro grande nome nel roster TNA Durante un’edizione del podcast di Fightful, Steve Maclin ha Confermato di aver rinnovato con la TNA. “Ho firmato un nuovo contratto con la TNA. Ci siamo confrontati per mesi su una lista di richieste. Con il rebrand e ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: steve maclin

steve maclin Explains Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling, Enjoying Creative Freedom - steve maclin details his re-signing with TNA Wrestling. At TNA Rebellion, steve maclin came out with a new contract in hand, saying his demands had been met, he just wanted an opponent for the night.
Continua a leggere>>

steve maclin Continues Partnership with TNA Wrestling After Re-Signing - Professional wrestler steve maclin will not be exploring free agency, having decided to continue his journey with TNA Wrestling. He has struck a new deal and signed on the dotted line to stay with the ...
Continua a leggere>>

steve maclin officially re-signs with TNA Wrestling - He debuted for the promotion in June 2021 after having been released from WWE that February. He had been with WWE since 2014. maclin won the Impact World Championship at Rebellion 2023 last April and ...
Continua a leggere>>

Video di Tendenza
Video TNA Confermato
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.