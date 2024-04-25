TNA: Confermato anche il rinnovo di Steve Maclin con la compagnia (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024)
Nel 2021, SteveMaclin venne licenziato dalla WWE (dov’era conosciuto come Steve Cutler) a causa della pandemia e dei tagli al personale. Da allora ha iniziato a lavorare con la TNA (all’epoca Impact) ed è divenuto in breve tempo una colonna portante della compagnia. Durante Rebellion, il PPV di sabato scorso, Maclin ha lottato contro Mike Santana (di cui è già stata accertata la firma per la compagnia), venendo sconfitto. Gli è stato, tuttavia, consegnato un contratto.
Un altro grande nome nel roster TNA
Durante un’edizione del podcast di Fightful, SteveMaclin ha Confermato di aver rinnovato con la TNA. “Ho firmato un nuovo contratto con la TNA. Ci siamo confrontati per mesi su una lista di richieste. Con il rebrand e ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Notizie su altre fonti: steve maclin
stevemaclin Explains Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling, Enjoying Creative Freedom - stevemaclin details his re-signing with TNA Wrestling. At TNA Rebellion, stevemaclin came out with a new contract in hand, saying his demands had been met, he just wanted an opponent for the night. Continua a leggere>>
stevemaclin Continues Partnership with TNA Wrestling After Re-Signing - Professional wrestler stevemaclin will not be exploring free agency, having decided to continue his journey with TNA Wrestling. He has struck a new deal and signed on the dotted line to stay with the ... Continua a leggere>>
stevemaclin officially re-signs with TNA Wrestling - He debuted for the promotion in June 2021 after having been released from WWE that February. He had been with WWE since 2014. maclin won the Impact World Championship at Rebellion 2023 last April and ... Continua a leggere>>