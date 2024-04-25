Stellar Blade - Sony ha pubblicato il malinconico trailer di lancio del gioco PS5

Stellar Blade

Stellar Blade, Sony ha pubblicato il malinconico trailer di lancio del gioco PS5 (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Sony Interactive Entertainment ha pubblicato il trailer di lancio di Stellar Blade, mettendo in evidenza quelle che sono gli elementi più importanti del gioco sviluppato da Shift Up ed arrivo nella giornata di domani, il 26 Aprile 2024, in esclusiva su PS5. Grazie a questo nuovo video promozionale è possibile vedere tutta una serie di sequenze tratte dal nuovo action game, riguardanti nello specifici sia a spettacolari sequenze di intermezzo che di gameplay vero e proprio, consentendo in questo modo ai giocatori di farsi un’idea più precisa circa gli elementi caratteristici di questa opera. Soffermandoci prima di tutto sulla trama, il trailer di lancio di Stellar Blade ha messo in evidenza una certa ...
