Playoff Nba - colpaccio di Miami a Boston Oklahoma City travolge New Orleans

Playoff Nba, colpaccio di Miami a Boston. Oklahoma City travolge New Orleans (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Milano, 25 aprile 2024 - Capolavoro di Miami, che espugna Boston e pareggia i conti con i Celtics nei Playoff Nba. Gli Oklahoma City Thunder non falliscono invece l'occasione di allungare il vantaggio sui New Orleans Pelicans, adesso sotto 2-0. Miami "on fire" da 3 punti Ovviamente, le luci delle ribalta se le guadagnano gli Heat, che si confermano un osso durissimo per Boston non appena inizia la post season. Non a caso, un anno fa fu proprio la truppa di coach Spoelstra ad estrapolare dalla corsa al titolo Tatum e compagni, sconfiggendoli nella finali della Eastern Conference con la decisiva vittoria in gara 7 al TD Garden. TD Garden violato nuovamente stanotte dalla squadra della Florida, che si impone 111-101 grazie ad una grande ripresa. Dopo un ...
