New England Revolution vs Inter Miami – probabili formazioni

Per la seconda volta quest’anno, Toronto e New England Revolution si scontreranno nella stagione regolare della MLS, questa volta al BMO Field domenica 21 aprile. Il TFC è ancora in corsa per l’ultimo posto nei playoff della Eastern Conference nonostante la sconfitta per 3-2 contro lo Charlotte ...
Continua a leggere>>
Il New York City FC ospiterà i New England Revolution domenica 14 aprile allo Yankee Stadium in un incontro che vede protagoniste due delle ultime tre squadre della Eastern Conference della Major League Soccer (MLS). I Pigeons hanno pareggiato 1-1 con l’Atlanta United lo scorso fine settimana, ...
Continua a leggere>>
Il quinto turno della Major League Soccer 2024 vede affrontarsi sabato 23 marzo al Gillette Stadium il New England Revolution e il Chicago Fire. I padroni di casa sono ancora senza vittorie in campionato, mentre gli ospiti vanno alla ricerca di vittorie consecutive dopo aver ottenuto il primo ...
Continua a leggere>>
Lionel Messi set to miss Inter Miami’s next match due to ‘turf concern’ - Inter Miami is gearing up for a pivotal clash against the New england revolution, but uncertainties loom over the potential participation of superstar Lionel Messi. With concerns over his fitness ...
Continua a leggere>>
Benjamin Franklin: the Founding Father who saved America - As well as being a printer, publisher, philosopher, inventor and Founding Father of America, Benjamin Franklin also found time to become a French fashion icon – and almost became a swimming teacher ...
Continua a leggere>>
Inter Miami predicted lineup vs New england revolution - MLS - Inter Miami are back in action this weekend to take on New england revolution at Gillette Stadium, looking to win their third straight game in MLS action. Despite Miami winning 3-1 over Nashville SC ...
Continua a leggere>>