New England Revolution vs Inter Miami – probabili formazioni

Per la seconda volta quest’anno, Toronto e New England Revolution si scontreranno nella stagione regolare della MLS, questa volta al BMO Field domenica 21 aprile. Il TFC è ancora in corsa per l’ultimo posto nei playoff della Eastern Conference nonostante la sconfitta per 3-2 contro lo Charlotte ... Continua a leggere>>

Lionel Messi set to miss Inter Miami’s next match due to ‘turf concern’ - Inter Miami is gearing up for a pivotal clash against the New england revolution, but uncertainties loom over the potential participation of superstar Lionel Messi. With concerns over his fitness ...

Continua a leggere>>

Benjamin Franklin: the Founding Father who saved America - As well as being a printer, publisher, philosopher, inventor and Founding Father of America, Benjamin Franklin also found time to become a French fashion icon – and almost became a swimming teacher ...

Continua a leggere>>

Inter Miami predicted lineup vs New england revolution - MLS - Inter Miami are back in action this weekend to take on New england revolution at Gillette Stadium, looking to win their third straight game in MLS action. Despite Miami winning 3-1 over Nashville SC ...

Continua a leggere>>