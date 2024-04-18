Toronto vs New England Revolution – probabili formazioni

Toronto vs New England Revolution – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) Per la seconda volta quest’anno, Toronto e New England Revolution si scontreranno nella stagione regolare della MLS, questa volta al BMO Field domenica 21 aprile. Il TFC è ancora in corsa per l’ultimo posto nei playoff della Eastern Conference nonostante la sconfitta per 3-2 contro lo Charlotte FC lo scorso fine settimana, mentre i Revs restano in fondo alla classifica dopo la sconfitta per 2-0 in casa del New York City FC. Il calcio di inizio di Toronto vs New England Revolution è previsto alle 1:30 del mattino ora italiana Anteprima della partita Toronto vs New England Revolution a che punto sono le due squadre Toronto La scorsa settimana abbiamo visto un Toronto molto più resistente ...
