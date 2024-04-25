La fake news che dilaga all’estero | “Lautaro e Maignan si sono baciati sulla bocca”

La fake news che dilaga all’estero: “Lautaro e Maignan si sono baciati sulla bocca” (Di giovedì 25 aprile 2024) Sembra impossibile, ma all'estero è dilagata la fake news di un improbabile bacio sulla bocca tra Lautaro Martinez e Mike Maignan nell'ultimo derby vinto dall'Inter sul Milan: ecco come sono andate realmente le cose.
