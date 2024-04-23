Venom | The Last Dance data di uscita anticipata per evitare le elezioni americane

Venom: The Last Dance data di uscita anticipata per evitare le elezioni americane (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Sony Pictures ha deciso di anticipare di due settimane l'uscita del terzo film di Venom, "Venom: The Last Dance". Il film, diretto da Tom Hardy, era originariamente previsto per l'8 novembre, ma ora debutterà il 25 ottobre, secondo Variety. Venom: The Last Dance la data di uscita è stata anticipata La mossa strategica di Sony…
