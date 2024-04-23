Smokey Eye - come ottenerlo con un solo prodotto secondo Victoria Beckham

Smokey Eye

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a velvetmag©

Fonte : velvetmag
Smokey Eye, come ottenerlo con un solo prodotto secondo Victoria Beckham (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) come realizzare il perfetto Smokey eye utilizzando un singolo prodotto? Il consiglio questa volta arriva da Victoria Beckham, che utilizza sempre questa tecnica.  Victoria Beckham è seguitissima sui social anche per i suoi beauty hack. Uno degli ultimissimi che ha particolarmente intrigato i suoi follower riguarda lo Smokey eye, una tecnica gettonatissima anche dalle star per un look da red carpet e facilissima da replicare anche nel fai-da-te. Grazie a Victoria Beckham, il popolo del web ha assimilato un nuovo trucchetto per realizzare con lo stesso prodotto due look diversi: uno da giorno, più soft e delicato, ed uno da sera, più energetico e profondo. La modella e stilista ha dimostrato ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su velvetmag
Notizie su altre fonti
  • Smokey Eye

    Non solo moda. come sempre sulle passerelle della Milano Fashion Week 2024/25 si definiscono anche i trend make up della prossima stagione. Che, fin dalle prime sfilate, segna il trionfo di una spiccata luminosità della pelle, presentando nuovissime interpretazione del Nude look. Per il prossimo inverno, il trucco è elegante, essenziale e minimale, molto naturale ma con flash di colore d’impatto, passando per sfumature pastello. Per un trucco ... (iodonna)

Shehnaaz Gill wows fans with jaw-dropping pics - Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill recently shared gorgeous pictures of herself, leaving her fans jaw-dropped. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared a series of pictures on her Instagram. Show ...theprint.in

Oprah Winfrey, 70, is incredible in fitted flares with incredible feathers - The host of The Oprah Winfrey Show, 70, was spotted in a photo with the 'Falling' singer, who has composed the music for the new musical, ahead of her big night looking pristine in a pair of fitted ...hellomagazine

Blue Eyeshadow Is Having A Moment - These Are the Best Products You Need To Rock The Look - From Priscilla Presley's pastel eyeshadow to Euphoria's graphic eyeliner and Kate Moss inspired Smokey eyes, blue eye shadow is always in style.eonline

Video di Tendenza
Video Smokey Eye
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.