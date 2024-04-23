Jimmy Sax & Steve Edwards fuori il singolo A million miles

- Jimmy Sax (& Steve Edwards) - il nuovo brano ‘A Million Miles’ : «Ne sono orgoglioso»
Si intitola A Million Miles il nuovo singolo di Jimmy Sax, che vede la partecipazione di Steve Edwards. Un brano a cui il musicista si dice legatissimo e che sarà presentato a Roma il 17 maggio, in occasione di un concerto al Palasport. ...
- SUNSET IN THE CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO IL FVG - al Castello di Susans con JIMMY SAX. 2 giugno 2024
Dopo il grande successo delle scorse edizioni, che hanno visto protagonisti tra gli altri Bob Sinclar e Benny Benassi, torna un evento entrato nel cuore del pubblico del Friuli Venezia Giulia e non solo, SUNSET in the CASTLE – DEGUSTANDO il ...
Frank Zappa and the Mothers’ ‘Whisky a Go Go, 1968' Announced - A new live set by Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention will arrive this summer featuring nearly five hours of material, most previously unreleased. Whisky a Go Go, 1968 includes a three-set concert ...msn
The Story Behind “Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” by The Rolling Stones and the Memorable Jam that Was Originally an Afterthought - The Rolling Stones were recording their album Sticky Fingers at Olympia Studios in London, England. The band often played past the end of a song. In this case, the tape rolled on without the band ...americansongwriter
Frank Zappa, dagli archivi il live inedito "Whisky a Go Go, 1968" - 19 apr 2024 - Lo show fu registrato con l'intento di pubblicare un album, rimasto per lo più inedito fino a oggi ...rockol