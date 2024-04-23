Al Pacino e Dan Stevens star del film horror The Ritual

Pacino Dan

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Al Pacino e Dan Stevens star del film horror The Ritual (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Saranno Al Pacino e Dan Stevens i protagonisti del nuovo film horror The Ritual, in arrivo nelle sale durante il 2025. Al Pacino e Dan Stevens saranno i protagonisti del film horror The Ritual, che verrà diretto da David Midell. Il progetto sarà curato da XYZ films che ha intenzione di distribuirlo a livello internazionale nel 2025. Cosa racconterà The Ritual Midell, oltre a essere regista, ha scritto la sceneggiatura insieme a Enrico Natale basandosi su una storia vera. Al centro della trama di The Ritual ci saranno due preti, uno che mette in dubbio la sua fede (Dan Stevens) e l'altro che fa i conti con il suo passato complicato (Al ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer
Notizie su altre fonti

Al Pacino e Dan Stevens star del film horror The Ritual - Saranno Al Pacino e Dan Stevens i protagonisti del nuovo film horror The Ritual, in arrivo nelle sale durante il 2025.movieplayer

Al Pacino, Dan Stevens to Play Troubled Priests in Exorcism Horror ‘The Ritual' (EXCLUSIVE) - Al Pacino and Dan Stevens have teamed up for exorcism horror film “The Ritual” from director David Midell. XYZ Films has acquired worldwide rights to the feature, with plans to release it theatrically ...msn

20 Celebrities Who Regretted Not Taking Hit Movie Roles - During The Shawshank Redemption's 20th anniversary, Vanity Fair released an article that revealed that Kevin Costner passed on the role of banker Andy Dufresne — played by Tim Robbins. He was ...radaronline

Video di Tendenza
Video Pacino Dan
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.