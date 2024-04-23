The Ritual - Al Pacino e Dan Stevens nel cast dell’horror sull’esorcismo di Emma Schmidt

The Ritual, Al Pacino e Dan Stevens nel cast dell’horror sull’esorcismo di Emma Schmidt (Di martedì 23 aprile 2024) Al Pacino e Dan Stevens guideranno il cast di The Ritual, un film horror basato sulla storia vera dell’esorcismo di Emma Schmidt, interpretata da Ashley Green. I due attori vestiranno i panni di esorcisti a cui la donna ha chiesto di aiutarla a liberarsi del demone che la possiede, ma le loro diverse ideologie provocano tensioni interne. Il personaggio di Pacino affronta le conseguenze del suo passato complicato, mentre quello di Stevens mette in discussione la sua fede. Come riportato da Variety, il film esplora il tema della possessione e dell’esorcismo. Greene sarà affiancata da Abigail Cowen, ma i loro ruoli non sono ancora stati svelati. The Ritual è stato scritto da David Midell e sarà diretto da Enrico Natale e la data di uscita ...
