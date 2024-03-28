The Bride! | Julianne Hough entra nel cast del film diretto da Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Bride

The Bride!: Julianne Hough entra nel cast del film diretto da Maggie Gyllenhaal (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) L'attrice Julianne Hough farà parte degli interpreti del nuovo film The Bride!, ispirato alla storia di Frankenstein e diretto da Maggie Gyllenhaal. Nel cast del film The Bride!, scritto e diretto da Maggie Gyllenhaal, ci sarà anche Julianne Hough. Il progetto è ispirato alla storia di Frankenstein e sarà prodotto da Warner Bros, in vista di un debutto previsto nelle sale IMAX americane dal 3 ottobre 2025. I dettagli del progetto Il cast di The Bride! è, attualmente, composto da Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley, Peter Sarsgaard, Annette Bening e Penelope Cruz. Come accaduto in precedenza, il ruolo ...
