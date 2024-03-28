Newcastle-West Ham sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

(Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024) Ilha affrontato la sosta per le nazionali dopo essere stato sconfitto dal Chelsea in campionato prima ed eliminato dalla FA Cup per mano del Man City poi. Niente trofei per Eddie Howe dunque, e anche la classifica di Premier League ci dice che non sarà facile, anche se non ancora impossibile, giocare in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e

Man City ‘expulsion’ Whatabout Liverpool, Arsenal and the other 17 Premier League cheats - From Liverpool's hacking to uninspiring architecture, here's why every Premier League team should be facing 'expulsion' along with Manchester City.football365

Gossip: Guardiola 'obsessed' with Guimaraes - Pep Guardiola is "obsessed" by Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, but Manchester City would have to pay 100m euros (£85.7m) to sign the Brazil international. Fichajes - in Spanish) West Ham ...au.sports.yahoo

Football rumours: Arsenal draw up 10-man shortlist in quest for striker - What the papers say Arsenal’s quest to find a new striker has been whittled down to a 10-man shortlist, according to the Daily Mirror. Among those being watched by the Gunners are RB Leipzig’s ...limerickleader.ie