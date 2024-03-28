Newcastle-West Ham sabato 30 marzo 2024 ore 13 | 30 | formazioni | quote | pronostici

Decimo turno di A-League australiana che si apre con la sfida tra i Newcastle Jets e gli Western United. Padroni di casa che vedono gli avversari dall’alto di 3 lunghezze, in una sfida tra due ... (infobetting)
Man City ‘expulsion’ Whatabout Liverpool, Arsenal and the other 17 Premier League cheats - From Liverpool's hacking to uninspiring architecture, here's why every Premier League team should be facing 'expulsion' along with Manchester City.football365
Gossip: Guardiola 'obsessed' with Guimaraes - Pep Guardiola is "obsessed" by Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, but Manchester City would have to pay 100m euros (£85.7m) to sign the Brazil international. Fichajes - in Spanish) West Ham ...au.sports.yahoo
Football rumours: Arsenal draw up 10-man shortlist in quest for striker - What the papers say Arsenal’s quest to find a new striker has been whittled down to a 10-man shortlist, according to the Daily Mirror. Among those being watched by the Gunners are RB Leipzig’s ...limerickleader.ie