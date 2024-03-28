DC United – CF Montreal – probabili formazioni (Di giovedì 28 marzo 2024)
Il DC United può porre fine a una serie di quattro partite senza vittorie quando accoglie il CF Montreal all’Audi Field in MLS sabato 30 marzo nella capitale degli Stati Uniti.
I Black and Red hanno ottenuto un pareggio per 2-2 con il St Louis City sabato scorso, mentre il CFM ha avuto una settimana di riposo dopo la drammatica sconfitta per 4-3 contro i Chicago Fire. Il calcio di inizio di DC United – CF Montreal è previsto a mezzanotte e mezzo ora italiana
Anteprima della partita DC United – CF Montreal a che punto sono le due squadre
DC United
La prima vittoria in trasferta della stagione continua a sfuggire agli uomini di Troy Lesesne, che sono senza vittorie in otto gare consecutive di regular season fuori dall’Audi Field dal 2023.
Dopo aver ...Leggi tutta la notizia su sport.periodicodaily
