Triple H su Cody Rhodes e la "distruzione del trono": "Ho riso, niente di più, avrei fatto lo stesso"

Triple H su Cody Rhodes e la "distruzione del trono": "Ho riso, niente di più, avrei fatto lo stesso"

Triple H su Cody Rhodes e la “distruzione del trono”: “Ho riso, niente di più, avrei fatto lo stesso” (Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Nella miriade di interviste fatta dai wrestler WWE e degli addetti ai lavori in Australia, Triple H ha commentato anche la famosa “distruzione del suo trono” fatta da Cody Rhodes a Double or Nothing ai tempi dell’AEW, affermando di aver “riso della cosa” e che, nei suoi panni, “avrebbe fatto lo stesso“. “Ho riso quando è accaduto – ha ammesso Triple H – sai, le persone fanno determinate cose. Se fossi stato in lui avrei fatto lo stesso. E’ per queste cose che amo Cody e perché l’ho seguito da quando era bambino in questo business. Non credo che fosse una cosa irrispettosa. Lui era un bambino quando suo padre fu una sorta di mentore per me. ...
