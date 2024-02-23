Triple H su Cody Rhodes e la "distruzione del trono": "Ho riso, niente di più, avrei fatto lo stesso"

(Di venerdì 23 febbraio 2024) Nella miriade di interviste fatta dai wrestler WWE e degli addetti ai lavori in Australia,H ha commentato anche la famosa “del suo” fatta daa Double or Nothing ai tempi dell’AEW, affermando di aver “della cosa” e che, nei suoi panni, “avrebbelo“. “Hoquando è accaduto – ha ammessoH – sai, le persone fanno determinate cose. Se fossi stato in luilo. E’ per queste cose che amoe perché l’ho seguito da quando era bambino in questo business. Non credo che fosse una cosa irrispettosa. Lui era un bambino quando suo padre fu una sorta di mentore per me. ...

R Ashwin Matches Ian Botham's Enormous Feat, Becomes First Indian All-Rounder To......: R Ashwin broke a huge record during the fourth Test vs England in Ranchi. As soon as Ashwin dismissed Jonny Bairstow, he came the first Indian bowler to take 100 wickets and score 1000 runs against an ... timesnownews

Elimination Chamber 2024: The Rock’s status for WWE PLE clarified by Triple H: In a recent video posted by WWE, The Rock said he won’t be traveling to Perth for Elimination Chamber 2024, and Triple H clarified that during Press Meet. mykhel

Triple H reveals reason for Cody Rhodes' conspicuous absence during WWE Elimination Chamber: Press Event: Triple H recently addressed the WWE Universe during the 2024 Elimination Chamber Press Event in Perth, Australia. With just a day left for the Premium Live Event, a large number of fans attended the ... msn