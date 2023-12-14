WWE | Roman Reigns affronterà Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton in un triple threat match a WM 40?

WWE : Randy Orton vs Roman Reigns un match quasi inedito - solo due i precedenti fra loro
WWE : Diverse ipotesi perCM Punk vs Roman Reigns - l’unica certezza è che prima ci sarà Rollins sulla strada del BITW. I dettagli
WWE : Randy Orton tra i papabili avversari di Roman Reigns alla Royal Rumble
WWE : Annunciate le nuove date di SmackDown dove sarà presente Roman Regins
WWE : CM Punk subito in feud di rilievo - prima Seth “Freakin” Rollins e poi Roman Reigns?
I Miti del Wrestling a Torre del Greco, lotterà il campione Tom La Ruffa... una ex superstar della WWE e della TNA , due tra le più importanti federazioni del mondo. Due ... The Rock, John Cena, Eddie Guerrero, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, e che torna protagonista ...
WWE: Jimmy Uso alza l’hype per il ritorno di Roman Reigns (VIDEO) Spazio Wrestling
WWE: Il match di Roman Reigns alla Royal Rumble è pianificato da mesi Tuttowrestling
4 Things Roman Reigns might say when he comes back to WWE on SmackDown this weekRoman Reigns is the top dog of WWE. He has been the Universal Champion for nearly three and a half years and captured the other world title available to him in 2022.