WWE | Roman Reigns affronterà Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton in un triple threat match a WM 40?

WWE Roman

WWE: Roman Reigns affronterà Cody Rhodes e Randy Orton in un triple threat match a WM 40? (Di giovedì 14 dicembre 2023) CM Punk e Randy Orton, entrambe superstar di ritorno, hanno lanciato un appello a Roman Reigns. In realtà, The Viper ha firmato con SmackDown solo perché Nick Aldis gli ha promesso di vendicarsi contro la Bloodline. Purtroppo, non è solo lui a voler distruggere Roman. La WWE non è più la stessa che quest’ultimo ha lasciato, e il Tribal Chief tornerà nello spogliatoio dove le superstar di entrambi i brand vogliono un pezzo di lui. Secondo quanto riportato, Cody Rhodes dovrebbe detronizzare l’Head of the Table a WrestleMania 40. Vuole concludere la sua avventura e la strada da percorrere è quella di sconfiggerlo. Voci di corridoio Secondo rumor, considerando che Rhodes e Orton hanno lo stesso obiettivo, invece di fare ...
