Adani | “Per Pioli non c’è futuro al Milan Non ha fatto bene | ma …”

Adani Solar unveils 575 W TOPCon bifacial PV module with 22.4% efficiency: Adani Solar has unveiled an n-type TOPCon bifacial solar module featuring Indian-made cells this week at Intersolar India 2024. The module is available in power range from 550 W to 575 W, with an ...

Ambuja to invest Rs 1,000 cr in Jharkhand: Ambuja Cements, a part of Adani Group, plans Rs 1,000 crore investment in a 4 MTPA cement grinding unit in Godda, Jharkhand. The unit will safely dispose of fly ash, contribute to the circular economy ...