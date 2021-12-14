Arcadegeddon - aggiornamento Autunnale disponibileMSI - "Buon Natale e felice MSI nuovo"Chocobo GP - data di lancioLG PRESENTA LA NUOVA GAMMA DI TV LIFESTYLECall of Duty: Mobile, Stagione 11: Final Snow - arriva il 17 dicembreAssassin’s Creed Valhalla, L’alba del Ragnarok, in uscita a marzo 2022GTA Online: un nuove stazioni radio aggiunte e molto altroPS5: DualSense e Cover in nuove colorazioniRockJam karaoke Bluetooth ricaricabile due microfoni -27% Sconti e ...Echo Dot 3 Altoparlante intelligente con integrazione Alexa -60% ...Ultime Blog

DAZN SECURES LALIGA RIGHTS IN SPAIN (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) - DAZN to broadcast 175 LALIGA matches for five seasons from 2022-23 - Agreement is another key moment in the migration of sports consumption from linear pay TV to OTT  - LALIGA football joins DAZN's local line up of world class sports including Copa del Rey, Premier League, Formula 1 and MotoGP MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/

DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has been awarded the local broadcast RIGHTS to 175 LALIGA matches over the next five seasons. From 2022 to 2027, DAZN will broadcast exclusively* a total of five matches per matchweek. This agreement is great news for sports fans in SPAIN, with LALIGA soon to join DAZN's accessible and affordable line-up of premium ...
Serie A, a Infront i diritti tv esteri per 139 mln annui  Calcio e Finanza

CVC fund-raising completed, LaLiga secures €4.95bn domestic TV deal

La Liga has sold its domestic broadcast rights to Movistar, DAZN for €4.95 billion for five seasons, the league said in a statement.  The deal represents a slight uptick in value, with La Liga banking ...
