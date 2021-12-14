DAZN SECURES LALIGA RIGHTS IN SPAIN (Di martedì 14 dicembre 2021) - DAZN to broadcast 175 LALIGA matches for five seasons from 2022-23 - Agreement is another key moment in the migration of sports consumption from linear pay TV to OTT - LALIGA football joins DAZN's local line up of world class sports including Copa del Rey, Premier League, Formula 1 and MotoGP MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/
DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has been awarded the local broadcast RIGHTS to 175 LALIGA matches over the next five seasons. From 2022 to 2027, DAZN will broadcast exclusively* a total of five matches per matchweek. This agreement is great news for sports fans in SPAIN, with LALIGA soon to join DAZN's accessible and affordable line-up of premium ...
