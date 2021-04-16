Ikänik Farms Receives Initial Production Quota for Psychoactive Cannabis Flower and Derivatives from Colombian Government (Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) - CORONA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce its wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), has received its Production Quota from the Colombian Government for the Production of Psychoactive Cannabis for the fiscal year, 2021. "We would like to thank the Colombian Government for their partnership in completing this process. We are excited to begin our Psychoactive Production, which will be led by our award-winning California cultivation team, who brings over eight decades of combined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce its wholly owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), has received its Production Quota from the Colombian Government for the Production of Psychoactive Cannabis for the fiscal year, 2021. "We would like to thank the Colombian Government for their partnership in completing this process. We are excited to begin our Psychoactive Production, which will be led by our award-winning California cultivation team, who brings over eight decades of combined ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Ikänik Farms
Ikänik Farms Receives Initial Production Quota for Psychoactive Cannabis Flower and Derivatives from Colombian Government... as a result of our quality control measures taken within our indoor our seed to sale process." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc. About Ikänik Farms ...
Ikänik Farms Receives Initial Production Quota for Psychoactive Cannabis Flower and Derivatives from Colombian Government... as a result of our quality control measures taken within our indoor our seed to sale process." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc. About Ikänik Farms ...
Ikänik FarmsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ikänik Farms