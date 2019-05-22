Sei ridicola e patetica! Aida Nizar troppo sexy non piaceSono stata truffata sul web! il racconto di Emanuela FollieroMelissa Satta no comment su Boateng ... ma parla di Bobo VieriPulizia della spiaggia antistante le grotte di Sant'Erasmo a FormiaEcco cosa ha detto! Luca Onestini contro il Grande FratelloUna marea di caz…te a tutti! La furiosa lite in tv tra Guendalina ...Giorgio Alfieri dopo la separazione con Martina Luciani era pieno di ...Carmen Russo ho pensato di lasciare Enzo Paolo TurchiSono felice di tornare alle mie origini... Christina Aguilera ...Ma quanto hanno guadagnato? Pamela Prati, Eliana Michelazzo e il ...

Mel B delle Spice Girls teme di essere diventata cieca!

Mel B delle Spice Girls teme di essere diventata cieca! Mel B ha pubblicato un post per i follower, in cui ha rivelato i suoi problemi alla vistae confidando di aver perso la vista dell'occhio destro a ...

Mel B delle Spice Girls teme di essere diventata cieca! (Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2019) Mel B ha pubblicato un post per i follower, in cui ha rivelato i suoi problemi alla vistae confidando di aver perso la vista dell'occhio destro a causa di un'irite e di aver accusato l'annebbiamento della vista all'occhio sinistro per via di un'uveite. “Grazie mille per il supporto e tutti i messaggi adorabili che ho ricevuto- ha scritto Mel B, in un messaggio destinato al popolo del web- Solo così saprete la verità. Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile la scorsa settimana, quando sono diventata cieca all’occhio destro, mentre a quello sinistro vedevo sfocato. Anche se la stampa stupida ha detto che stavo bene e che mi era già successo altre volte, solo per essere chiari non ero ok e questo non mi è mai successo prima“. La Spice girl al momento si sta curando grazie al supporto dei medici del Moorfields Hospital di Londra e del Luton e Dunstable University Hospital, inoltre per i prossimi 3-4 mesi dovrà stare sotto controllo. Nonostante questo la cantante si dedica alle prove per il gran ritorno e intenderebbe partecipare all'imminente tour estivo della girlbad che l'ha resa celebre, lo "Spice World Tour".
Thank you so much for all the lovely support and messages I’ve had about my eye. Just so you know the real truth. I had an awful experience last week when I went blind in my right eye and my left eye went blurry. Even though the stupid press said I’m ok and this has happened to me many times before, just to be clear I was NOT ok and this has NEVER EVER happened to me before,so who every is selling this story “a close reliable source” is full of BS and needs to get there silly facts right big time,I was actually in a lot of pain and very very scared but thanks to the incredible eye specialists in A&E at London’s Moorfields Hospital and after at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital I was diagnosed by and eye specialist with severe IRITIS in my right eye and UVEITIS in my left eye.I’m taking multiple prescription heavy duty eye drops and other medication the dr gave me that I have to take every day to keep the inflammation under control,Also I’m being so well looked after by Team Spice special thanks to our paramedics too!!im still dealing with it and will be fir the next 3/4 months to fully get it under control but I’m no longer worried that my condition will get worse. My only problem now is I have to find a very cool Scary eye patch. Does anyone - apart from Madonna - know where I can get one ?? #eyepatch Pls #takingcareofme thank you #nhs ????

Un post condiviso da Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) in data:



