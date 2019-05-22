Mel B delle Spice Girls teme di essere diventata cieca!

(Di mercoledì 22 maggio 2019) Mel B ha pubblicato un post per i follower, in cui ha rivelato i suoi problemi alla vistae confidando di aver perso la vista dell'occhio destro a causa di un'irite e di aver accusato l'annebbiamento della vista all'occhio sinistro per via di un'uveite. “Grazie mille per il supporto e tutti i messaggi adorabili che ho ricevuto- ha scritto Mel B, in un messaggio destinato al popolo del web- Solo così saprete la verità. Ho avuto un’esperienza terribile la scorsa settimana, quando sonocieca all’occhio destro, mentre a quello sinistro vedevo sfocato. Anche se la stampa stupida ha detto che stavo bene e che mi era già successo altre volte, solo perchiari non ero ok e questo non mi è mai successo prima“. Lagirl al momento si sta curando grazie al supporto dei medici del Moorfields Hospital di Londra e del Luton e Dunstable University Hospital, inoltre per i prossimi 3-4 mesi dovrà stare sotto controllo. Nonostante questo la cantante si dedica alle prove per il gran ritorno e intenderebbe partecipare all'imminente tour estivo della girlbad che l'ha resa celebre, lo "World Tour".Prosegui la lettura, vedi altri post, foto e video...