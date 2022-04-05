Annunciato un nuovo Tomb Raider

Il General Manager di Crystal Dynamics, Dallas Dickinson, durante l'evento di Epic Games "State of Unreal 2022" ha annunciato ufficialmente lo sviluppo di un nuovo Tomb Raider. Il videogioco è in sviluppo e girerà su Unreal Engine 5.



Non sono state rivelate ulteriori informazioni sul gioco e non sono state mostrate immagini. Tuttavia Crystal Dynamics assicura che l'esperienza sarà come un film action adventure di alta qualità.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc