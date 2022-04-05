Annunciato un nuovo Tomb RaiderUBISOFT ANNUNCIA RAINBOW SIX MOBILELEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker DisponibileBethesda News: Starfield: ecco a voi Vasco!Puzzle Bobble 3D: Vacation Odyssey aperti i preordiniSPIN MASTER: A PASQUA SORPRESE FUORI DALL’UOVO Intel presenta Blockscale tecnologia per l’efficienza delle blockchainGetty Images e Riot Games insieme per gli eventi esport Il metaverso diventa più sicuro grazie alla partnership di The ...Elvenar: disponibile la fenice del crepuscoloVivid sempre più italiana: arriva l’IBAN localeARRIVA IL NUOVO MONKEY ISLAND DI RON GILBERTOfferte di Primavera Amazon: Sconti e Vendite Lampo da non PerdereTurtle Beach annuncia le cuffie Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX per XboxLEGO Star Wars: La Saga degli Skywalker Recensione PlaystationGuerra Ucraina : trovata stanza tortura a BuchaIstat : I prezzi del gas riducono PIL nominale 2021Camere a 360 gradi VR quale scegliereIl giudice non crede confessione : Ho ucciso mia madreGuerra Ucraina I russi usano lo stupro come armaGuerra Ucraina : La Russia mobilita 60 mila soldatiLa piccola Nicole di 5 anni scomparsa in Molise : ricerche a ...Chi era Piero Sonaglia? Assistente di Maria De Filippi stroncato dopo ...Guerra Ucraina Russia : Lo scopo è salvare Donetsk e LuganskVoto in Ungheria : Orban resta favorito
di Giuseppe Saieva di martedì 5 aprile 2022

Annunciato un nuovo Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider

Il General Manager di Crystal Dynamics, Dallas Dickinson, durante l'evento di Epic Games "State of Unreal 2022" ha annunciato ufficialmente lo sviluppo di un nuovo Tomb Raider. Il videogioco è in sviluppo e girerà su Unreal Engine 5.

Non sono state rivelate ulteriori informazioni sul gioco e non sono state mostrate immagini. Tuttavia Crystal Dynamics assicura che l'esperienza sarà come un film action adventure di alta qualità.

Altre News per: annunciatonuovotombraider