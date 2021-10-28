Unisciti oggi alla battaglia conSUPER ROBOT WARS 30, un nuovo RPG tattico che unisce personaggi e robot di diversi anime dedicati ai mecha e li fa combattere contro i reciproci nemici!
Divertiti con un gioco unico - che crea un crossover tra tante serie mecha, animazioni d’attacco piene d’azione e la possibilità di migliorare macchine e piloti.
Sconfiggi i tuoi nemici grazie a 5 nuovi franchise di robot che arrivano per la prima volta nella serie diSUPER ROBOT WARS: The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman’, ’The Brave Police J-Decker’, ’Knight's & Magic’, ’Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)’, ’SSSS.GRIDMAN’, per oltre 20 serie* rappresentate nel gioco.
A novembre il primo DLC aggiungerà 4 nuove serie: Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children, Sakura Wars Series, Super Robot Wars OG series (RyuKoOh/KoRyuOh).
Tre nuove serie arriveranno a dicembre con un secondo DLC: Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, ULTRAMAN, Super Robot Wars OG series (Alteisen Riese/Rein Weissritter).
SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 è disponibile per PC via STEAM.
*Serie incluse:
Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V
Mobile Suit Gundam
Mobile Suit Z Gundam
Z-MSV
Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack
M-MSV
Mobile Suit V Gundam
Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)
Heavy Metal L-Gaim
The Brave Police J-Decker
The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL
The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman
Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification
Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection
Getter Robo Armageddon
Mazinger Z: Infinity
Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)
Magic Knight Rayearth
Gun X Sword
Majestic Prince
Knight's & Magic
SSSS.GRIDMAN
Per maggiori informazioni:https://www.bandainamcoent.eu
