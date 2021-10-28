Chef Alessio Madeddu di 4 Ristoranti ucciso a colpi di accettaCome abbinare le sedie trasparentiSUPER ROBOT WARS 30 È DISPONIBILECellularline: accessori indispensabili per AirPods 3ASUS ROG Break All Limits: annunciate nuove Schede Madri, ...PD : Pensioni questione delicata, ma quota 100 è uno strumento ...Non indossarlo per un colloquioIdee romantiche e divertenti per trascorrere il tempo libero in coppiaCALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD PORTA I NON MORTI A LONDRA PS Plus: svelati in anticipo i titoli da un leak?Kindle Paperwhite 2021 è ora disponibileGhost Recon Breakpoint - Operazione madrepatria in arrivoDOOM Eternal debutta l'aggiornamento HORDE MODEQual è il miglior sito per comprare follower Instagram attivi che ...Seagate e Lucasfilm creano i primi device ispirate all'universo di ...Overland-Tandberg annuncia la nuova linea RDX SSDYu-Gi-Oh! Championship Series torna in presenzaARCANE - Annunciata la Colonna Sonora UfficialeRed Dead Online: HALLOWEEN porta il terrore del selvaggio West!Microsoft presenta l' Ocean Plastic MouseTeufel AIRY SPORTS TWS, le cuffie Bluetooth per veri sportiviAllerta ciclone Mediterraneo : Ecco dove colpiràVerona : Mamma uccide le due figlie in una casa accoglienzaRiMS Racing disponibile gratis per pochi giorni!UN VIDEOGAME NINTENDO COME STRUMENTO DIDATTICO PER IL CODING
di Giuseppe Saieva di giovedì 28 ottobre 2021

SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 È DISPONIBILE

Unisciti oggi alla battaglia conSUPER ROBOT WARS 30, un nuovo RPG tattico che unisce personaggi e robot di diversi anime dedicati ai mecha e li fa combattere contro i reciproci nemici!

Divertiti con un gioco unico - che crea un crossover tra tante serie mecha, animazioni d’attacco piene d’azione e la possibilità di migliorare macchine e piloti.

 

Sconfiggi i tuoi nemici grazie a 5 nuovi franchise di robot che arrivano per la prima volta nella serie diSUPER ROBOT WARS: The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman’, ’The Brave Police J-Decker’, ’Knight's & Magic’, ’Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)’, ’SSSS.GRIDMAN’, per oltre 20 serie* rappresentate nel gioco.




A novembre il primo DLC aggiungerà 4 nuove serie: Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children, Sakura Wars Series, Super Robot Wars OG series (RyuKoOh/KoRyuOh).

Tre nuove serie arriveranno a dicembre con un secondo DLC: Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, ULTRAMAN, Super Robot Wars OG series (Alteisen Riese/Rein Weissritter).

SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 è disponibile per PC via STEAM.

*Serie incluse:

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight's & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN


Per maggiori informazioni:https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

