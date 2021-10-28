Unisciti oggi alla battaglia conSUPER ROBOT WARS 30, un nuovo RPG tattico che unisce personaggi e robot di diversi anime dedicati ai mecha e li fa combattere contro i reciproci nemici!

Divertiti con un gioco unico - che crea un crossover tra tante serie mecha, animazioni d’attacco piene d’azione e la possibilità di migliorare macchine e piloti.

Sconfiggi i tuoi nemici grazie a 5 nuovi franchise di robot che arrivano per la prima volta nella serie diSUPER ROBOT WARS: The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman’, ’The Brave Police J-Decker’, ’Knight's & Magic’, ’Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)’, ’SSSS.GRIDMAN’, per oltre 20 serie* rappresentate nel gioco.















A novembre il primo DLC aggiungerà 4 nuove serie: Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V, Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children, Sakura Wars Series, Super Robot Wars OG series (RyuKoOh/KoRyuOh).

Tre nuove serie arriveranno a dicembre con un secondo DLC: Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans, ULTRAMAN, Super Robot Wars OG series (Alteisen Riese/Rein Weissritter).

SUPER ROBOT WARS 30 è disponibile per PC via STEAM.

*Serie incluse:

Super Electromagnetic Robot Combattler V

Mobile Suit Gundam

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Z-MSV

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Suit V Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam NT (Narrative)

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

The Brave Police J-Decker

The King of Braves GaoGaiGar FINAL

The King of Kings: GaoGaiGar VS Betterman

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III - Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Armageddon

Mazinger Z: Infinity

Mazinkaiser (INFINITISM)

Magic Knight Rayearth

Gun X Sword

Majestic Prince

Knight's & Magic

SSSS.GRIDMAN





Per maggiori informazioni:https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

