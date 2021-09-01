PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi gratis di settembre

Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus di settembre 2021, disponibili per il download da martedì 7 settembre.

Questo mese metteremo le mani su tre giochi, due per PS4/5 e uno per PS5. I nuovi giochi in arrivo sono:

Hitman 2 (PS4 compatibile con PS5)

Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4 compatibile con PS5)

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)

I nuovi titoli saranno disponibili al download fino a lunedì 4 ottobre!

Altre News per: playstationplusannunciatigiochigratissettembre