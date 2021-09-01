Rogue Spirit è ora disponibile in Accesso Anticipato su SteamThe Outer Worlds: Assassinio su Eridano disponibile a settembre per ...PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi gratis di settembreVALORANT - Tutto quello che c'è da sapere sull'Episodio 3 Atto 2PGA TOUR DI EA SPORTS: AGGIUNTI I PLAYOFF FEDEXCUPNACON annuncia l'MG-X, controller Xbox per AndroidWRC 10 Recensione PS5Knockout City: l'evento di metà Stagione 2 Eroi conferisce ...Hearthstone Mercenaries arriva a ottobre Windows 11 disponibile da ottobre 2021Ghostrunner - aggiornamento gratuitoRed Dead Online: RDO$ doppi in Proprietà illegittimaMADDEN NFL 22: ARRIVANO LE SQUADRE DEL COLLEGEWario Ware: Get It Together nuovo trailerWi-Fi Alliance: cos'è e perché dovrebbe interessarti?Assetto Corsa Mobile disponibile su dispositivi iOSMSI END OF SUMMER PROMO: tante offerte sui laptopArriva in Italia Xbox All Access, all-inclusiveSnowRunner: nuovo trailer mostra il Pass Year 2Rainbow Six Siege entra nella PlayStation Tournament Open SeriesDOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods Parte 2 per Nintendo SwitchSimona Ventura piange per l' amica Sabrina BoldrocchiIgiene orale: l’importanza di un’adeguata prevenzioneProscenic T22 : La friggitrice senza olio più convenienti sul mercatoGrow: Song of The Evertree - un primo sguardo al gameplay
di Giuseppe Saieva di mercoledì 1 settembre 2021

PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi gratis di settembre

PlayStation Plus: annunciati i giochi gratis di settembre

Sony ha annunciato ufficialmente i nuovi giochi PlayStation Plus di settembre 2021, disponibili per il download da martedì 7 settembre.

Questo mese  metteremo le mani su tre giochi, due per PS4/5 e uno per PS5. I nuovi giochi in arrivo sono:

  • Hitman 2 (PS4 compatibile con PS5)
  • Predator Hunting Grounds (PS4 compatibile con PS5)
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5)

I nuovi titoli saranno disponibili al download fino a lunedì 4 ottobre!

sony

Altre News per: playstationplusannunciatigiochigratissettembre