di Giuseppe Saieva di martedì 15 giugno 2021

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites ritorna su PC e console

Oggi Ziggurat Interactive ha annunciato l'uscita per l'estate 2021 della versione rimasterizzata di BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites, in arrivo su PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox e Switch.

Rilasciato nel 2011 l'originale BloodRayne Betrayal è stato accolto con recensioni appassionate per la sua splendida grafica e la sua difficoltà. Questa versione è passato a un formato 3D ma sempre a scorrimento laterale. Nei panni di Rayne, i giocatori combatteranno attraverso 15 livelli mentre si fanno strada attraverso un castello dove si sta svolgendo un sinistro raduno.

BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Features: 

  • All-New Voice Acting: Originally released without any spoken dialog, the new BloodRayne Betrayal will feature AAA-quality voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life.
     
  • Enhanced Edition: Cleaned-up visuals, squashed bugs, and support for HD displays (up to 4K) are just a few new details added to the game that help Rayne strut her stuff on modern PCs and consoles
     
  • Advanced Controller Support: Improved support for haptic features on modern console controllers
     
  • Modern Console Release: Rayne returns to console including a first-ever release on Nintendo Switch
     
  • Physical Edition: Collectors rejoice! Fresh Bites will receive an exclusive physical edition release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch through Limited Run Games

