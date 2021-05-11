PlayStation Store: nuovo gioco PS4 gratisSchianto a Pignataro : la vittima è giovane residente a CassinoSui vaccini bisogna allungare il passo : In Usa vaccini tra 12 e 15 ...Camorra a Napoli : Blitz al clan CutoloBattlefield 6: il trailer arriverà questa settimana?!Tortolì : Pakistano ferisce la ex e uccide il figlio di leiEver Forward arriva ad agostoAmazon Gaming Week: fino a 400 euro di sconto sull’acquisto dei ...HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: AVVENTURE DA PAURA ARRIVA SU CONSOLE E PCOpen Country: novità in un gameplay trailerXiaomi Mi 11 5G RecensioneXbox Game Pass aiuta i gamer italiani a rimanere in contattoMascherine e Ambiente : Quale Soluzione?La compagnia del cigno 2 : Lorenzo violento con Barbara, avrei voluto ...Festa della Mamma 2021 Frasi di Auguri da inviare e condividere su ...Esenzione Canone Rai 2021 per Locali Pubblici e Bar Come trasformale il monitor in uno schermo touch screenWorld of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic arriva a giugnoKnockout City: dietro le quinte - sound design -eToro: aumenta l'offerta di criptovalute del broker leader di social ...Agenzia SEO: cos'è e a cosa serveResident Evil Village Recensione PS4 ProUBISOFT ANNUNCIA L’ESPANSIONE DELL’UNIVERSO DI THE DIVISIONGTA Online: bonus per Operazioni mobili, ricerca bunker e in ...Nuovi aggiornamenti gratuiti per i giocatori GeForce
di martedì 11 maggio 2021

Ever Forward arriva ad agosto

PM Studios e Pathea Games sono lieti di annunciare che Ever Forward, il suo emozionante gioco di puzzle d'avventura, sarà disponibile su tutte le principali console sia fisicamente che digitalmente il 10 agosto 2021. I fan di PS5, PS4 e Nintendo Switch possono preordinare le edizioni fisiche di Ever Forward a partire da oggi su GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy e VGP. Nell'edizione fisica è inclusa la colonna sonora originale di Ever Forward composta da 10 tracce originali del team di sviluppo di Pathea. 

Ever Forward è incentrato sulla storia di Maya, una giovane ragazza persa in uno strano mondo a metà tra la realtà e l'immaginazione. I giocatori scopriranno un gameplay toccante, coinvolgente e pieno di sfide.

  • Players looking for adventure will find plenty of ways to stay engaged with the game including collecting memory fragments that unlock new areas and puzzles along the way.
  • Players will engage with a gorgeously created, hand-crafted world that features a soothing pallet of colors and futuristic tones to spotlight the notion that everything is happening in a dream world.
  • Deceptively simple to play, yet difficult to master, EverForward is a game that will delight players across the spectrum of skill and it’s all coming to consoles very soon.
  •  
    • EverForward is also currently available for PC via Steam.

