Ever Forward arriva ad agosto

PM Studios e Pathea Games sono lieti di annunciare che Ever Forward, il suo emozionante gioco di puzzle d'avventura, sarà disponibile su tutte le principali console sia fisicamente che digitalmente il 10 agosto 2021. I fan di PS5, PS4 e Nintendo Switch possono preordinare le edizioni fisiche di Ever Forward a partire da oggi su GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy e VGP. Nell'edizione fisica è inclusa la colonna sonora originale di Ever Forward composta da 10 tracce originali del team di sviluppo di Pathea.
Ever Forward è incentrato sulla storia di Maya, una giovane ragazza persa in uno strano mondo a metà tra la realtà e l'immaginazione. I giocatori scopriranno un gameplay toccante, coinvolgente e pieno di sfide.
- Players looking for adventure will find plenty of ways to stay engaged with the game including collecting memory fragments that unlock new areas and puzzles along the way.
- Players will engage with a gorgeously created, hand-crafted world that features a soothing pallet of colors and futuristic tones to spotlight the notion that everything is happening in a dream world.
- Deceptively simple to play, yet difficult to master, EverForward is a game that will delight players across the spectrum of skill and it’s all coming to consoles very soon.
- EverForward is also currently available for PC via Steam.