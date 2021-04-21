Retro Machina arriva su PC e console

Super.com e Orbit Studio sono entusiasti di confermare che Retro Machina, un imminente rompicapo d'azione retro-futuristico, uscirà su PC tramite Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch.

In Retro Machina, i giocatori si ritrovano nei panni di un minuscolo robot mentre esplora un mondo privo di umanità. Deve cercare un modo per riparare se stesso e trovare risposte al grande mistero: chi ha costruito questo posto e perché ? I giocatori dovranno aiutare il coraggioso protagonista a tornare a Endeavor City per scoprire la verità mentre prende il controllo di altri robot facendosi strada attraverso bellissimi livelli, risolvendo enigmi, eludendo trappole ecc.

Caratteristiche principali di Retro Machina:

Missing: Humanity — Endeavor City is dutifully maintained by a fleet of dedicated robot workers, keeping things in tip-top shape for their human masters... only, there haven’t been any humans seen in a really, really long time. It’s up to you to get to the bottom of this enigma and unravel the mystery!

— Endeavor City is dutifully maintained by a fleet of dedicated robot workers, keeping things in tip-top shape for their human masters... only, there haven’t been any humans seen in a really, really long time. It’s up to you to get to the bottom of this enigma and unravel the mystery! Can’t Someone Else Do It? — Use your hacking abilities to manipulate and control your foes, changing them into helpful allies or turning them against each other! Some puzzles simply can’t be solved on your own, and there’s no shame in asking for — or simply demanding — help from electronic pals better equipped for the situation.

— Use your hacking abilities to manipulate and control your foes, changing them into helpful allies or turning them against each other! Some puzzles simply can’t be solved on your own, and there’s no shame in asking for — or simply demanding — help from electronic pals better equipped for the situation. The Future is Bleak and Beautiful — Explore five hand-drawn and entirely unique biomes, including the abandoned Nucleonics Labs, the run-down Atomic City, the wet-n-wild (really, really wet now) Marine Nation, and the intimidating and mysterious Serendipity Mountain.

— Explore five hand-drawn and entirely unique biomes, including the abandoned Nucleonics Labs, the run-down Atomic City, the wet-n-wild (really, really wet now) Marine Nation, and the intimidating and mysterious Serendipity Mountain. Inspired by the Greats — The world of Retro Machina is exactly what it says on the tin, taking inspiration from science-fiction greats like Arthur C. Clarke, Isaac Asimov, and the legendary futurist concept artist Jacque Fresco.

La demo giocabile di Retro Machina è ora disponibile per PC Windows tramite Steam, con un lancio completo su PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One e Nintendo Switch previsto per il 12 maggio 2021.

