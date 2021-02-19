Disponibili i preordini per Nintendo Switch dell'OST in triplo vinile di Double Kick Heroes

Pre-Orders : https://www.redartgames.com/
Two versions: Standard €34.99 Steelbook €44.99
Oggi Headbang Club e Hound Picked Games sono lieti di rivelare che Double Kick Heroes sarà pubblicato in edizione fisica su Nintendo Switch, limitato a 900 copie per l'edizione standard e 1900 per l'edizione Steelbook, da Red Art Games. Per accompagnare questa versione verrà anche rilasciata l'incredibile OST del gioco con tutte le tracce su un triplo vinile G4F-Records!
Key Facts:
More than 150,000 players across all versions
Double Kick Heroes was just nominated in the Best Audio category at the Pegases Awards.
Double Kick Heroes won “Best Indie” Gamescom 2017 and tons of other awards for gameplay and soundtrack.
50 track with international bands like Gojira, Ultra Vomit, Jinjer, Carpenter Brut, Psykup, Sidilarsen and featuring artists like Patrick Rondat, Bumblefoot, Volkor X, orchestrated by el famoso Elmobo.
Game Features:
A full story mode that’s accompanied by 50 kerranging songs, including the OST Volume 2 Update, by top artists such as Ultra Vomit, Volkorx, Gorod, Jinjer, Carpenter Brut and Gojira!
Unique Rhythm shooter mashup with incredibly detailed pixel art
5 difficulty settings to test even the most metal of metal head’s skills
Tons of accessibility options
Nintendo Switch Joy Con Alternative Motion Control Methods
Air drumming - Joy Con used as drumsticks, keeping in rhythm of game
Air beat - Can't drum? No Problem! Stomp to the beat with your Joy Con
Want the all out motion controlled experience and really put that double kick pedal to the metal? Then it's time to use two sets of Joy Con and play Double Air Kick style, one in your socks and one in your hands and drum and stomp your way through the apocalypse!
Vinyl Full Tracklisting:
Ultra Vomit - Kammthaar
Fundamental Wisdom of Chaos - The Scarecrow Paradox
Hell in Town - Cold
Anetheus - The End of the Day
Temnein - Against the Wave
Volkorx - This Fucking Means War
Zander Noriega - Enjoy the Silence
Louis Godart - Point of Entry
Kuabee - To the Sky
The Great Old Ones - When the Stars Align
Plug-In - Earthquake
Gorod - Tribute of Blood
Sildilarsen - On Va Tous Crever
Jinjer - Sit Stay Roll Over
Gojira - Remembrance
Carpenter Brut - Turbo Killer
Dan Terminus - Restless Destroyer
The Algorithm - Brute Force
Psykup - L’Autruche
Elmobo - Run For Your Lives
Elmobo - Double Kick Heroes
Elmobo - The Running Dead
Elmobo - The Road To Hell
Elmobo - Planet Error
Elmobo - Road Freak
Elmobo - Crush (feat. Jay Kloeckner)
Elmobo - Sawing Your Head Off (feat. PJ666)
Elmobo - We're Gonna Rock Your Socks Off
Elmobo - Destroy And Race And Groove
Elmobo - Rust In The Wind (feat. Matt Dumas)
Elmobo - Die Untoten (feat. Olli Samsara)
Elmobo - Condemned To Slaughter (feat. Arno Strobl)
Elmobo - I'm Marching Now (feat. Matt Dumas)
Elmobo - Warriors Of The Badlands (feat. Ludo Faraill)
Elmobo - Surprise You're Undead (feat. Julien Cassarino)
Elmobo - Thrasher's Delight
Elmobo - Harmonic Mayhem
Elmobo - Undead And Kicking
Elmobo - The Evil Zombies Do (feat. Franck Larigaudie, Fanalo and Mathieu Pascal)
Elmobo - Don't Bite My Butt! (feat. Sab Elvenia)
Elmobo - Bloody Asphalt (feat. Yann Ligner and Bumblefoot)
Elmobo - Prepare To Meet Thy Doom
Elmobo - Demon Demon (feat. Sab Elvenia)
Elmobo - Flesh And Bones (feat. Benjamin Guerry)
Elmobo - Dawn Of The New Gods (feat. Vidda)
Elmobo - We Are the Devs
Elmobo - Personal Hell (feat. Sab Elvenia)
Elmobo - One of Us
Elmobo - Accuser
Elmobo - Mobula (feat. Volkor X and Patrick Rondat)
Elmobo - Pack Of Wolves (feat. Greg Bernadet)
Elmobo - Best Boss Battle Music Ever
Elmobo - Nothing But Dust (feat. H.RaM and Romeo Knight)
Elmobo - Lord Of Coucy (feat. Julien Nutz Deyres and Tobi Morelli)
Elmobo - Satan (feat. Thomas Menudier and Chee Salis)
Elmobo - Run for your souls
Elmobo - The End of the Road (feat. Jean Fontanille)
Elmobo - Genital Absolution (Live '97)
