Disponibili i preordini per Nintendo Switch dell'OST in triplo vinile di Double Kick Heroes

Disponibili i preordini per Nintendo Switch dell'OST in triplo vinile di Double Kick Heroes

Pre-Orders : https://www.redartgames.com/presentation?rp=double-kick-heroes

Two versions: Standard €34.99 Steelbook €44.99

Oggi Headbang Club e Hound Picked Games sono lieti di rivelare che Double Kick Heroes sarà pubblicato in edizione fisica su Nintendo Switch, limitato a 900 copie per l'edizione standard e 1900 per l'edizione Steelbook, da Red Art Games. Per accompagnare questa versione verrà anche rilasciata l'incredibile OST del gioco con tutte le tracce su un triplo vinile G4F-Records!

Key Facts:

  • More than 150,000 players across all versions

  • Double Kick Heroes was just nominated in the Best Audio category at the Pegases Awards.

  • Double Kick Heroes won “Best Indie” Gamescom 2017 and tons of other awards for gameplay and soundtrack.

  • 50 track with international bands like Gojira, Ultra Vomit, Jinjer, Carpenter Brut, Psykup, Sidilarsen and featuring artists like Patrick Rondat, Bumblefoot, Volkor X, orchestrated by el famoso Elmobo.

Game Features:

  • A full story mode that’s accompanied by 50 kerranging songs, including the OST Volume 2 Update, by top artists such as Ultra Vomit, Volkorx, Gorod, Jinjer, Carpenter Brut and Gojira!

  • Unique Rhythm shooter mashup with incredibly detailed pixel art

  • 5 difficulty settings to test even the most metal of metal head’s skills

  • Tons of accessibility options

  • Nintendo Switch Joy Con Alternative Motion Control Methods

  • Air drumming - Joy Con used as drumsticks, keeping in rhythm of game

  • Air beat - Can't drum? No Problem! Stomp to the beat with your Joy Con

  • Want the all out motion controlled experience and really put that double kick pedal to the metal? Then it's time to use two sets of Joy Con and play Double Air Kick style, one in your socks and one in your hands and drum and stomp your way through the apocalypse!

Double Kick Heroes

Vinyl Full Tracklisting:

  • Ultra Vomit - Kammthaar

  • Fundamental Wisdom of Chaos - The Scarecrow Paradox

  • Hell in Town - Cold

  • Anetheus - The End of the Day

  • Temnein - Against the Wave

  • Volkorx - This Fucking Means War

  • Zander Noriega - Enjoy the Silence

  • Louis Godart - Point of Entry

  • Kuabee - To the Sky

  • The Great Old Ones - When the Stars Align

  • Plug-In - Earthquake

  • Gorod - Tribute of Blood

  • Sildilarsen - On Va Tous Crever

  • Jinjer - Sit Stay Roll Over

  • Gojira - Remembrance

  • Carpenter Brut - Turbo Killer

  • Dan Terminus - Restless Destroyer

  • The Algorithm - Brute Force

  • Psykup - L’Autruche

  • Elmobo - Run For Your Lives

  • Elmobo - Double Kick Heroes

  • Elmobo - The Running Dead

  • Elmobo - The Road To Hell

  • Elmobo - Planet Error

  • Elmobo - Road Freak

  • Elmobo - Crush (feat. Jay Kloeckner)

  • Elmobo - Sawing Your Head Off (feat. PJ666)

  • Elmobo - We're Gonna Rock Your Socks Off

  • Elmobo - Destroy And Race And Groove

  • Elmobo - Rust In The Wind (feat. Matt Dumas)

  • Elmobo - Die Untoten (feat. Olli Samsara)

  • Elmobo - Condemned To Slaughter (feat. Arno Strobl)

  • Elmobo - I'm Marching Now (feat. Matt Dumas)

  • Elmobo - Warriors Of The Badlands (feat. Ludo Faraill)

  • Elmobo - Surprise You're Undead (feat. Julien Cassarino)

  • Elmobo - Thrasher's Delight

  • Elmobo - Harmonic Mayhem

  • Elmobo - Undead And Kicking

  • Elmobo - The Evil Zombies Do (feat. Franck Larigaudie, Fanalo and Mathieu Pascal)

  • Elmobo - Don't Bite My Butt! (feat. Sab Elvenia)

  • Elmobo - Bloody Asphalt (feat. Yann Ligner and Bumblefoot)

  • Elmobo - Prepare To Meet Thy Doom

  • Elmobo - Demon Demon (feat. Sab Elvenia)

  • Elmobo - Flesh And Bones (feat. Benjamin Guerry)

  • Elmobo - Dawn Of The New Gods (feat. Vidda)

  • Elmobo - We Are the Devs

  • Elmobo - Personal Hell (feat. Sab Elvenia)

  • Elmobo - One of Us

  • Elmobo - Accuser

  • Elmobo - Mobula (feat. Volkor X and Patrick Rondat)

  • Elmobo - Pack Of Wolves (feat. Greg Bernadet)

  • Elmobo - Best Boss Battle Music Ever

  • Elmobo - Nothing But Dust (feat. H.RaM and Romeo Knight)

  • Elmobo - Lord Of Coucy (feat. Julien Nutz Deyres and Tobi Morelli)

  • Elmobo - Satan (feat. Thomas Menudier and Chee Salis)

  • Elmobo - Run for your souls

  • Elmobo - The End of the Road (feat. Jean Fontanille)

  • Elmobo - Genital Absolution (Live '97)

