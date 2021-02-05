Atlas Rogues aggiunge due nuovi personaggi 2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21Guilty Gear Strive: dal 19 al 21 febbraio partecipa alla Open BetaGTA Online: 50% di incassi extra durante il colpo di The Cayo Perico ...Apex Legends festeggia due anni con l’Anniversary Collection EventChi è Vito Maria Camposeo? Opinionista tv e conduttore della rubrica ...LITTLE NIGHTMARES II - nuovo videoDRAGON BALL GAMES BATTLE HOUR - ANNUNCIATO L'EVENTO MONDIALE ONLINEDrawn To Life: Two Realms - DLC gratuito per Nintendo SwitcheFootball PES 2021: Data Pack 4 è disponibile Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War | Stagione 1: Firebase Z, Express e ...Microsoft Store: offerte di San Valentino TWITCH: consigli per iniziare a streammareSnowRunner - DLC Season 3: Locate & Deliver DisponibileSalute e benessere? Il segreto è un intestino in equilibrioCrisi governo, incarico a Mario Draghi : Matteo Salvini, nessun ...Red Dead Online: bonus e sconti della settimanaApex Legends arriverà a marzo su Nintendo SwitchFrana sulla costiera ad Amalfi : Sfiorate caseRed Dead Online: versione indipendente a €4,99Bungie: Destiny 2 la Stagione degli Eletti arriva a febbraioMASS EFFECT LEGENDARY EDITION DISPONIBILE A MAGGIOEA SPORTS FIFA 21 DIVENTA GLOBALE E MULTIPIATTAFORMAControl Ultimate Edition disponibile in digitale su PS5 e Xbox S X|SLeague of Legends: in arrivo l'evento Belva Lunare
2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21

Contemporaneamente all’apertura dei voti per l’NBA All-Star Week, abbiamo visto alcune incredibili performance da parte di giocatori che vorrebbero essere selezionati.

Su tutti Joel Embiid (+1), Jaylen Brown (+1) e Pascal Siakim (+1) a Est.

Mentre ad Ovest troviamo Rudy Gobert (+1) e Christian Wood (+1).

Di seguito la lista definitiva:

Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (+1)

Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (-1)

Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)

Trae Young: 88 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (+1)

Ja Morant: 87 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)

Kristaps Porzingis: 86 OVR (-1)

DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (-1)

Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 85 OVR (+1)

Christian Wood: 85 OVR (+1)

Kemba Walker: 85 OVR (-1)

Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)

De'Aaron Fox: 84 OVR (-1)

Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)

Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)

Serge Ibaka: 82 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)

Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+1)

Mikal Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)

D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (-1)

De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+2)

Eric Gordon: 81 OVR (+2)

Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 81 OVR (+1)

Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)

Tyler Herro: 81 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+2)

Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 80 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 80 OVR (+1)

Paul Millsap: 80 OVR (+1)

Enes Kanter: 80 OVR (+1)

Otto Porter: 80 OVR (-1)

Goran Dragic: 80 OVR (-1)

Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (-1)

Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-3)

Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (-3)

Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+3)

Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 79 OVR (+2)

James Wiseman: 79 OVR (+2)

Thaddeus Young: 79 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)

Cody Zeller: 79 OVR (+1)

DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 79 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 79 OVR (-1)

Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)

Bojan Bogdanovic: 78 OVR (+2)

Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)

JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+2)

Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+2)

Jeremy Lamb: 78 OVR (+1)

Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)

Louis Williams: 78 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr: 78 OVR (-1)

Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (-1)

Jalen Brunson: 78 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)

Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+2)

Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+2)

Wayne Ellington: 77 OVR (+2)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+2)

Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Trey Burke: 77 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)

Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)

Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-2)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-2)

Carmelo Anthony: 77 OVR (-2)

David Nwaba: 76 OVR (+3)

Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (+2)

Malik Monk: 76 OVR (+2)

Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+2)

De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+1)

Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1)

Frank Kaminsky III: 76 OVR (+1)

Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)

Robin Lopez: 76 OVR (+1)

Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)

Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)

Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (-1)

Davis Bertans: 76 OVR (-1)

Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+6)

Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+4)

DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (+2)

Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (+2)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)

Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (-1)

Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)

Marc Gasol: 75 OVR (-1)

Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Sterling Brown: 75 OVR (-1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)

Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-1)

Abdel Nader: 74 OVR (+3)

D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (+2)

Nassir Little: 74 OVR (+2)

Anfernee Simons: 74 OVR (+2)

Cole Anthony: 74 OVR (+1)

Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)

Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)

Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (-1)

Luke Kennard: 74 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)

Ben McLemore: 74 OVR (-1)

Denzel Valentine: 74 OVR (-2)

Tomas Satoransky: 74 OVR (-2)

Elfrid Payton: 74 OVR (-2)

Mason Jones: 73 OVR (+2)

Jake Layman: 73 OVR (+2)

Jaylen Nowell: 73 OVR (+2)

Glenn Robinson III: 73 OVR (-1)

Theo Maledon: 72 OVR (+2)

Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 72 OVR (-1)

Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 71 OVR (-1)

Isaac Bonga: 71 OVR (-1)

