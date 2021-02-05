2K ha rilasciato gli aggiornamenti dei ratings di NBA 2K21

Contemporaneamente all’apertura dei voti per l’NBA All-Star Week, abbiamo visto alcune incredibili performance da parte di giocatori che vorrebbero essere selezionati.
Su tutti Joel Embiid (+1), Jaylen Brown (+1) e Pascal Siakim (+1) a Est.
Mentre ad Ovest troviamo Rudy Gobert (+1) e Christian Wood (+1).
Di seguito la lista definitiva:
Joel Embiid: 94 OVR (+1)
Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (-1)
Jaylen Brown: 89 OVR (+1)
Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)
Trae Young: 88 OVR (+1)
Rudy Gobert: 88 OVR (+1)
Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (+1)
Ja Morant: 87 OVR (+1)
Khris Middleton: 87 OVR (-1)
Kristaps Porzingis: 86 OVR (-1)
DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (-1)
Clint Capela: 85 OVR (+1)
Mike Conley: 85 OVR (+1)
Christian Wood: 85 OVR (+1)
Kemba Walker: 85 OVR (-1)
Pascal Siakam: 84 OVR (+1)
De'Aaron Fox: 84 OVR (-1)
Jarrett Allen: 83 OVR (+1)
Deandre Ayton: 83 OVR (+1)
Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)
Serge Ibaka: 82 OVR (+1)
Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)
Myles Turner: 82 OVR (+1)
Mikal Bridges: 82 OVR (-1)
D'Angelo Russell: 82 OVR (-1)
De'Andre Hunter: 81 OVR (+2)
Eric Gordon: 81 OVR (+2)
Harrison Barnes: 81 OVR (+1)
Evan Fournier: 81 OVR (+1)
Dejounte Murray: 81 OVR (+1)
Keldon Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)
Malik Beasley: 81 OVR (+1)
Andrew Wiggins: 81 OVR (+1)
Tyler Herro: 81 OVR (-1)
Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)
Al Horford: 80 OVR (+2)
Bobby Portis: 80 OVR (+1)
Brandon Clarke: 80 OVR (+1)
Joe Ingles: 80 OVR (+1)
Paul Millsap: 80 OVR (+1)
Enes Kanter: 80 OVR (+1)
Otto Porter: 80 OVR (-1)
Goran Dragic: 80 OVR (-1)
Aaron Gordon: 80 OVR (-1)
Danilo Gallinari: 80 OVR (-3)
Chris Boucher: 80 OVR (-3)
Norman Powell: 79 OVR (+3)
Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+2)
R.J. Barrett: 79 OVR (+2)
James Wiseman: 79 OVR (+2)
Thaddeus Young: 79 OVR (+1)
Kyle Anderson: 79 OVR (+1)
Cody Zeller: 79 OVR (+1)
DeAndre Jordan: 79 OVR (+1)
Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-1)
Joe Harris: 79 OVR (-1)
Blake Griffin: 79 OVR (-1)
Cameron Johnson: 79 OVR (-1)
Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)
Bojan Bogdanovic: 78 OVR (+2)
Immanuel Quickley: 78 OVR (+2)
JaMychal Green: 78 OVR (+2)
Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+2)
Jeremy Lamb: 78 OVR (+1)
Hamidou Diallo: 78 OVR (+1)
Louis Williams: 78 OVR (-1)
Marcus Morris Sr: 78 OVR (-1)
Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (-1)
Jalen Brunson: 78 OVR (-1)
Rui Hachimura: 78 OVR (-1)
Nerlens Noel: 77 OVR (+2)
Delon Wright: 77 OVR (+2)
Wayne Ellington: 77 OVR (+2)
Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+2)
Reggie Jackson: 77 OVR (+1)
Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)
Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)
Trey Burke: 77 OVR (+1)
Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)
Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (-1)
Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (-2)
Dennis Schröder: 77 OVR (-2)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: 77 OVR (-2)
Carmelo Anthony: 77 OVR (-2)
David Nwaba: 76 OVR (+3)
Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (+2)
Malik Monk: 76 OVR (+2)
Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (+2)
De'Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+1)
Jeff Green: 76 OVR (+1)
Josh Hart: 76 OVR (+1)
Frank Kaminsky III: 76 OVR (+1)
Jarred Vanderbilt: 76 OVR (+1)
Robin Lopez: 76 OVR (+1)
Tristan Thompson: 76 OVR (-1)
Kevin Huerter: 76 OVR (-1)
Devin Vassell: 76 OVR (-1)
Davis Bertans: 76 OVR (-1)
Yuta Watanabe: 75 OVR (+6)
Garrison Mathews: 75 OVR (+4)
DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (+2)
Jae'Sean Tate: 75 OVR (+2)
Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)
Jeff Teague: 75 OVR (-1)
Bismack Biyombo: 75 OVR (-1)
Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)
Marc Gasol: 75 OVR (-1)
Alex Caruso: 75 OVR (-1)
Josh Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)
Sterling Brown: 75 OVR (-1)
Lonnie Walker IV: 75 OVR (-1)
Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-1)
Abdel Nader: 74 OVR (+3)
D.J. Augustin: 74 OVR (+2)
Nassir Little: 74 OVR (+2)
Anfernee Simons: 74 OVR (+2)
Cole Anthony: 74 OVR (+1)
Furkan Korkmaz: 74 OVR (-1)
Patrick Williams: 74 OVR (-1)
Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (-1)
Luke Kennard: 74 OVR (-1)
Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)
Ben McLemore: 74 OVR (-1)
Denzel Valentine: 74 OVR (-2)
Tomas Satoransky: 74 OVR (-2)
Elfrid Payton: 74 OVR (-2)
Mason Jones: 73 OVR (+2)
Jake Layman: 73 OVR (+2)
Jaylen Nowell: 73 OVR (+2)
Glenn Robinson III: 73 OVR (-1)
Theo Maledon: 72 OVR (+2)
Dylan Windler: 72 OVR (+1)
Bruno Fernando: 72 OVR (-1)
Tony Snell: 71 OVR (-1)
Aleksej Pokusevski: 71 OVR (-1)
Isaac Bonga: 71 OVR (-1)
Vedi anche : rilasciatoaggiornamentiratings2k21