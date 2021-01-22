LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021

RAINBOW SIX SIEGE PG NATIONALS: FINALISSIMA DEL WINTER SPLIT IL 24 ...LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021GTA Online: vi presentiamo il Vapid Slamtruck, il sogno di ogni ...RESIDENT EVIL VILLAGE IN ARRIVO A MAGGIOCAPO PLAZA - THE GAME DA OGGI DISPONIBILECome scegliere una stampante economica per uso domesticoLA SERIE “BLOOD OF ZEUS” DI NETFLIX ARRIVA SU IMMORTALS FENYX RISINGApex Legends Stagione 8 – Caos – trailer di lancioMONSTER ENERGY SUPERCROSS – THE OFFICIAL VIDEOGAME 4: APERTI I ...Toppo arriva in DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2505 Games annuncia Puzzle Quest 3 Free to Play!Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny | trailer sui personaggiTurrican Flashback arriva il 29 gennaioASUS ROG sceglie Mkers per sponsorizzare Rainbow Six Siege e League ...RIDE 4 E’ DISPONIBILE PER CONSOLETante iniziative in occasione della PS5 SupercupPlustek annuncia un compatto scanner ideale per lo smart workingOmicidio Giulio Regeni : Processare 007 CairoRed Dead Online: bonus per distillatori, naturalisti e ricompense per ...Un nuovo manga per Assassin’s CreedAsti, per traslocare trascura i suoi cani: ora uno è morto!FALLEN LEGION REVENANTS: DEMO GRATUITA E UN NUOVO TRAILERCovid-19 : Il Vaccino di Pfizer blocca anche il contagioCoronavirus, morto a 48 anni il finanziere Francesco CozzolinoLonardo in Aula risponde alla Meloni: Linea aerea Mastella? Le ...
Più di 190 riconoscimenti tra cui il 7 ° premio consecutivo per gli LG OLED TV

LG Electronics ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti di sempre in occasione del CES 2021- un momento storico per l'industria tecnologica - guadagnando più di 190 riconoscimenti nelle categorie elettrodomestici, home entertainment, IT e mobile.

Engadget ha assegnato il premioBest of CES (il programma ufficiale di premiazione del CES) a LG OLED nella categoria TV per il settimo anno consecutivo: nel 2021 l'acclamata serie LG C1 della gamma OLED TV è stata scelta tra le migliaia di nuovi televisori presentati al CES 2021. A ricevere il premio Best of CES di Engadget è stato anche lo smartphoneLG Rollable, che si è aggiudicato il riconoscimento come miglior telefono/dispositivo mobile dopo essere stato presentato in anteprima durante la conferenza stampa di LG.

I rinomati LG OLED TV si sono portati a casa i migliori premi e riconoscimenti del settore, continuando a dominare il CES. Tra i nuovi modelli di TV LG è stata molto apprezzata dagli esperti del settore la serieLG G1 OLED evo, il passo successivo nell'evoluzione della tecnologia OLED, che ha ottenuto riconoscimenti da The Verge, Rolling Stone e Gear Patrol. Il nuovo TV OLED della serieLG A è stato premiato da Digital Trends con il riconoscimento Top Tech of CES 2021 Award: Best in Show, che lo ha definito un "prodotto pragmatico" e una "manna dal cielo" data la sua combinazione di performance di alto livello e prezzi interessanti.

I nuovifrigoriferi LG InstaView ™ Door-in-Door® hanno invece vinto nel settore degli elettrodomestici, ottenendo riconoscimenti da Tom's Guide, WIRED, Newsweek e PCMag. LG WashTower™, l'elegante soluzione per lavanderia che occupa metà dello spazio riuscendo a gestire carichi di grandi dimensioni, è stata premiata da importanti pubblicazioni lifestyle come House Beautiful e Best Products.

Considerando solo il programma ufficiale di premiazione del CTA,LG ha vinto 24 CES Innovation Awards, inclusi due Best of Innovation Awards assegnati a LG TV OLED C1 e al frigorifero LG InstaView ThinQ con comando vocale. Quest’anno i premi di LG sono stati riconosciuti da esperti di tecnologia dei principali media come USA Today/Reviewed, CNET, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, Women’s Health, Business Insider e molti altri.

I principali premi ottenuti da LG al CES 2021 includono:

LG OLED TV Serie C1 – OLED 4K

Ÿ  Engadget: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ  CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  Gear Patrol: Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award

Ÿ  Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG OLED TV Serie G1 – OLED “evo” 4K Gallery Design

Ÿ  Business Insider: The Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  HD Guru: Best OLED TV Design

Ÿ  IGN: CES 2021 – Biggest and Best Reveals

LG OLED TV Serie A1 – OLED 4K

Ÿ  Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ  USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award

Ÿ  T3: CES 2021’s Best TVs

Ÿ  Wirecutter: What We’re Most Looking Forward To

LG QNED Mini LED TV

Ÿ  CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  TWICE Picks Awards 2021

Ÿ  Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ  Gizmodo: All The Best New TVs Announced at CES 2021

Monitor LG UltraFine OLED Pro

Ÿ  Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

Ÿ  Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2021

Ÿ  Gear Patrol: Best Things We’ve Seen Out of CES 2021

Ÿ  Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

Smartphone LG Rollable

Ÿ  CNN: The Best Tech of CES 2021

Ÿ  Digital Trends: The 15 Coolest Gadgets at CES 2021

Ÿ  Engadget: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ  FOX News: Best of CES

Ÿ  Robb Report: The 10 Best Gadgets and Gear at CES 2021

Ÿ  Wall Street Journal: Best of CES 2021

LG WashTower

Ÿ  T3: Best Smart Home Kit of CES 2021

Ÿ  House Beautiful: Best of CES

Ÿ  CTA Innovation Award

Ÿ  Best Products: CES 2021’s Absolute Best

Ÿ  Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

Frigorifero LG InstaView Door-in-Door

Ÿ  Residential Systems Picks Award

Ÿ  Tom’s Guide: CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ  PCMag: TechX Awards

Ÿ  Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ  Business Insider: The 15 Best New Products Revealed at CES 2021

LG InstaView con Air Sous Vide

Ÿ  Reviewed.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021

Ÿ  T3: Best of CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ  Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+

Ÿ  Business Insider: 11 Best Home Appliances and Fixtures of CES 2021

Ÿ  CTA Innovation Award

Ÿ  Reviewed.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021

Ÿ  Women’s Health: The Best New Technology at CES 2021

Ulteriori informazioni sui premi e riconoscimenti CES 2021 di LG e sui prodotti LG annunciati al CES sul sitowww.LGnewsroom.com.

