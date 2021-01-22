LG RICEVE UN NUMERO RECORD DI PREMI DURANTE IL CES 2021

Più di 190 riconoscimenti tra cui il 7 ° premio consecutivo per gli LG OLED TV

LG Electronics ha ottenuto il maggior numero di riconoscimenti di sempre in occasione del CES 2021- un momento storico per l'industria tecnologica - guadagnando più di 190 riconoscimenti nelle categorie elettrodomestici, home entertainment, IT e mobile.

Engadget ha assegnato il premioBest of CES (il programma ufficiale di premiazione del CES) a LG OLED nella categoria TV per il settimo anno consecutivo: nel 2021 l'acclamata serie LG C1 della gamma OLED TV è stata scelta tra le migliaia di nuovi televisori presentati al CES 2021. A ricevere il premio Best of CES di Engadget è stato anche lo smartphoneLG Rollable, che si è aggiudicato il riconoscimento come miglior telefono/dispositivo mobile dopo essere stato presentato in anteprima durante la conferenza stampa di LG.

I rinomati LG OLED TV si sono portati a casa i migliori premi e riconoscimenti del settore, continuando a dominare il CES. Tra i nuovi modelli di TV LG è stata molto apprezzata dagli esperti del settore la serieLG G1 OLED evo, il passo successivo nell'evoluzione della tecnologia OLED, che ha ottenuto riconoscimenti da The Verge, Rolling Stone e Gear Patrol. Il nuovo TV OLED della serieLG A è stato premiato da Digital Trends con il riconoscimento Top Tech of CES 2021 Award: Best in Show, che lo ha definito un "prodotto pragmatico" e una "manna dal cielo" data la sua combinazione di performance di alto livello e prezzi interessanti.

I nuovifrigoriferi LG InstaView ™ Door-in-Door® hanno invece vinto nel settore degli elettrodomestici, ottenendo riconoscimenti da Tom's Guide, WIRED, Newsweek e PCMag. LG WashTower™, l'elegante soluzione per lavanderia che occupa metà dello spazio riuscendo a gestire carichi di grandi dimensioni, è stata premiata da importanti pubblicazioni lifestyle come House Beautiful e Best Products.

Considerando solo il programma ufficiale di premiazione del CTA,LG ha vinto 24 CES Innovation Awards, inclusi due Best of Innovation Awards assegnati a LG TV OLED C1 e al frigorifero LG InstaView ThinQ con comando vocale. Quest’anno i premi di LG sono stati riconosciuti da esperti di tecnologia dei principali media come USA Today/Reviewed, CNET, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, Women’s Health, Business Insider e molti altri.

I principali premi ottenuti da LG al CES 2021 includono:

LG OLED TV Serie C1 – OLED 4K

Ÿ Engadget: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ Gear Patrol: Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award

Ÿ Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG OLED TV Serie G1 – OLED “evo” 4K Gallery Design

Ÿ Business Insider: The Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ HD Guru: Best OLED TV Design

Ÿ IGN: CES 2021 – Biggest and Best Reveals

LG OLED TV Serie A1 – OLED 4K

Ÿ Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award

Ÿ T3: CES 2021’s Best TVs

Ÿ Wirecutter: What We’re Most Looking Forward To

LG QNED Mini LED TV

Ÿ CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ TWICE Picks Awards 2021

Ÿ Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2021

Ÿ Gizmodo: All The Best New TVs Announced at CES 2021

Monitor LG UltraFine OLED Pro

Ÿ Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

Ÿ Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2021

Ÿ Gear Patrol: Best Things We’ve Seen Out of CES 2021

Ÿ Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

Smartphone LG Rollable

Ÿ CNN: The Best Tech of CES 2021

Ÿ Digital Trends: The 15 Coolest Gadgets at CES 2021

Ÿ Engadget: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ FOX News: Best of CES

Ÿ Robb Report: The 10 Best Gadgets and Gear at CES 2021

Ÿ Wall Street Journal: Best of CES 2021

LG WashTower

Ÿ T3: Best Smart Home Kit of CES 2021

Ÿ House Beautiful: Best of CES

Ÿ CTA Innovation Award

Ÿ Best Products: CES 2021’s Absolute Best

Ÿ Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards

Frigorifero LG InstaView Door-in-Door

Ÿ Residential Systems Picks Award

Ÿ Tom’s Guide: CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ PCMag: TechX Awards

Ÿ Newsweek: Best of CES 2021

Ÿ Business Insider: The 15 Best New Products Revealed at CES 2021

LG InstaView con Air Sous Vide

Ÿ Reviewed.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021

Ÿ T3: Best of CES 2021 Awards

Ÿ Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards

LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+

Ÿ Business Insider: 11 Best Home Appliances and Fixtures of CES 2021

Ÿ CTA Innovation Award

Ÿ Reviewed.com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021

Ÿ Women’s Health: The Best New Technology at CES 2021

Ulteriori informazioni sui premi e riconoscimenti CES 2021 di LG e sui prodotti LG annunciati al CES sul sitowww.LGnewsroom.com.

