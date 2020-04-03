L’angelo di Victoria’s Secret Alexina Graham lotta contro il coronavirus

La bellissima, modella britannica e la prima rossa ad aver camminato per, affronta il terribile. La top model ha dichiarato sudi essere stata infettata e di cosa si è sentita dopo essersi ammalata: “Fa paura: il primo giorno ho vomitato e sono andato in bagno diverse volte, poi una febbre e forti brividi. Non riuscivo a respirare o parlare, i miei polmoni non lo permettevano. "" Avevo una stretta sul petto, continua, non potevo entrare e uscire dal bagno da solo e avevo anche bisogno di aiuto per alzarmi dal letto. Anche mangiare è diventato doloroso. " Alexina, nativa di Nottingham, ritiene che ci siano ancora troppi sottovalutamenti di questo virus nel Regno Unito: “Qualcuno non lo prende ancora sul serio, leggo notizie su incontri e persino feste in casa. Per favore, rimani a casa tua in isolamento o solo con chi vivi. "L'ultimo pensiero è per coloro che lo hanno curato:" Grazie mille ai nostri eroi della salute, al servizio sanitario nazionale e a tutti gli operatori in questo momento folle. ".