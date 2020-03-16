Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz temono di essere stati contagiati dal Coronavirus

Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz temono di essere stati infettati dal. Entrambi influenzati, con il leader del Tokyo Hotel di ritorno da un tour, hanno scelto l'auto-isolamento per stare al sicuro e proteggere i loro cari.confida le sue paure su "Instagram", pubblicando un video in cui bacia suo marito da dietro la finestra: "". Klum e Kaulitz sono stati sottoposti al test per verificare la positività perIn attesa dei risultati hanno scelto di stare alla larga e, con un appello lungo e sentito, Heidi invita i seguaci a seguire il suo esempio: “”.

E continua: “Ci siamo dentro insieme e dipende da noi proteggere i nostri amati, e i nostri vicini e la nostra comunità. Per favore ascoltate le autorità e state a casa se potete e allontanatevi fisicamente dalle altre persone… specialmente se non vi sentite bene”.