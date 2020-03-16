Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz temono di essere stati contagiati dal Coronavirus

Incidente fatale Indy Munoz : E' morta la pilota brasiliana SuperbikeHeidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz temono di essere stati contagiati dal ...Giuliana De Sio : ho contratto il CoronavirusEleonora Incardona, la bellissima cognata di Diletta Leotta conquista ...Eleonora Brigliadori fuori controllo sul coronavirus: Vogliono ...I medici del 118 nella lotta contro il coronavirus sono tutelati ...Maria Monsè è al terzo sì con il marito Salvatore ParaviaCoronavirus, Barbara D’Urso legge un messaggio in diretta e scoppia ...Uomini e donne nel caos : Daniele Del Moro pesa le corteggiatriciAdriana Volpe ha avuto un flirt con Fabio Testi?Benedetto Cavalieri: la pasta d’eccellenza non è solo a GragnanoCoronavirus : Mara Venier lancia un’appello agli italianiLodovica Comello è vicina al parto ed è semiquarantenaAl Gf Vip lite tra Valeria Marini e Antonella Elia : sono sdegnata e ...Il ritorno di Pamela Prati dopo il caso Caltagirone : Pubblica il ...
Heidi Klum e Tom Kaulitz temono di essere stati infettati dal coronavirus. Entrambi influenzati, con il leader del Tokyo Hotel di ritorno da un tour, hanno scelto l'auto-isolamento per stare al sicuro e proteggere i loro cari. Heidi Klum confida le sue paure su "Instagram", pubblicando un video in cui bacia suo marito da dietro la finestra: "Per quanto io voglia abbracciarlo e baciarlo, è più importante fare la cosa giusta". Klum e Kaulitz sono stati sottoposti al test per verificare la positività per COVID-19. In attesa dei risultati hanno scelto di stare alla larga e, con un appello lungo e sentito, Heidi invita i seguaci a seguire il suo esempio: “Sono tempi strani… ma in questi momenti ricordi cos’è davvero importante – le persone che ami e il fatto che stiano al sicuro. Allontanarci dagli altri è ciò che dobbiamo fare adesso per essere cittadini responsabili del mondo”. 

E continua: “Ci siamo dentro insieme e dipende da noi proteggere i nostri amati, e i nostri vicini e la nostra comunità. Per favore ascoltate le autorità e state a casa se potete e allontanatevi fisicamente dalle altre persone… specialmente se non vi sentite bene”.

Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our Coronavirus tests (that we were finally able to get today) back. We don’t want to spread germs and risk others getting sicker... even each other! As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further. ?? These are strange times... but in these moments, you remember what’s really important- the people you love and keeping them safe. Social distancing is what we all need to do right now to be responsible citizens of the world. We are all in this together and it is up to us to protect our loved ones, and our neighbors and our communities. Please listen to the officials and stay at home if you can and physically distance yourself from other people… especially if you are not feeling well. I see all the beautiful things people are doing for each other all over the globe and that gives me hope! Sending all of you love and positivity and healing vibes… together we can get through this but we need to be proactive so that we can all have a bright and healthy future. ??????????? #socialdistancing #washyourhands #stayput #bekindtoeachother

