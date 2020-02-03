E' nata la piccola Osian : Milla Jovovich è diventata mamma per la terza volta

Terzo fiocco rosa per, produttore e regista. L'attrice ha dato alla luce la piccola di Osian nella tarda mattinata del 2 febbraio, ma la notizia ufficiale è arrivata solo nelle ultime ore. Buone notizie per la diva nata in Ucraina dopo un periodo difficile a causa di un aborto di emergenza due anni fa. I tempi in cui Milla Jovovich era la protagonista della saga di fantascienza "" sono ormai lontani. Oggi l'attrice ha lasciato il mondo del cinema per dedicarsi alla famiglia e alle sue figlie Ever, 11 anni, e Dashiel, 4. A loro si aggiunge un'altra ragazza Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson. Qualche giorno fa Jovovich aveva reso noto, attraverso i social network, che era vicina al parto e che il termine della gravidanza era arrivato.

" Il prossimo post che pubblicherò spero sia quello di benvenuto alla nostra terza piccolina ", aveva scritto l'attrice solo ventiquattrore fa. E l'annuncio è davvero arrivato in breve tempo. Nelle scorse ore sul suo profilo Instagram Milla Jovovich ha pubblicato i primi dolcissimi scatti della neonata, affidando ai social un messaggio per la nuova arrivata: " Ieri 02/02/2020 alle 8:56 è nata Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson! ".



L'attrice, che lo scorso agosto aveva annunciato a sorpresa di essere nuovamente incinta a 44 anni e dopo un difficile aborto, ha poi scherzato sulla lunghezza del nome della piccola: " Osian è il nome gallese e si pronuncia O-shin. Lo so che il nome è lungo, ma la famiglia non è riuscita a concordare sul suo secondo nome. Mia madre voleva Lark, mio marito e io volevamo Elliot. Poi abbiamo votato e....almeno ha molti nomi tra cui scegliere più avanti nella vita se vuole lasciarne cadere alcuni ". L'attrice negli ultimi mesi aveva condiviso la gravidanza con i suoi follower, pubblicando foto e pensieri, e oggi ha deciso di condividere anche le prime emozioni e le prime fotografie della bambina: " È così bella! I suoi capelli sono più chiari delle altre ragazze ed è molto forte. Le sue piccole mani si frappongono e sono difficili da controllare e sta già sollevando la testa per vedere cosa sta succedendo! È la nostra bambina miracolosa e siamo tutti così grati di averla e siamo ossessionati da lei ".

