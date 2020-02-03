E' nata la piccola Osian : Milla Jovovich è diventata mamma per la terza volta

"Il prossimo post che pubblicherò spero sia quello di benvenuto alla nostra terza piccolina", aveva scritto l'attrice solo ventiquattrore fa. E l'annuncio è davvero arrivato in breve tempo. Nelle scorse ore sul suo profilo Instagram Milla Jovovich ha pubblicato i primi dolcissimi scatti della neonata, affidando ai social un messaggio per la nuova arrivata: "Ieri 02/02/2020 alle 8:56 è nata Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson!".
L'attrice, che lo scorso agosto aveva annunciato a sorpresa di essere nuovamente incinta a 44 anni e dopo un difficile aborto, ha poi scherzato sulla lunghezza del nome della piccola: "Osian è il nome gallese e si pronuncia O-shin. Lo so che il nome è lungo, ma la famiglia non è riuscita a concordare sul suo secondo nome. Mia madre voleva Lark, mio marito e io volevamo Elliot. Poi abbiamo votato e....almeno ha molti nomi tra cui scegliere più avanti nella vita se vuole lasciarne cadere alcuni". L'attrice negli ultimi mesi aveva condiviso la gravidanza con i suoi follower, pubblicando foto e pensieri, e oggi ha deciso di condividere anche le prime emozioni e le prime fotografie della bambina: "È così bella! I suoi capelli sono più chiari delle altre ragazze ed è molto forte. Le sue piccole mani si frappongono e sono difficili da controllare e sta già sollevando la testa per vedere cosa sta succedendo! È la nostra bambina miracolosa e siamo tutti così grati di averla e siamo ossessionati da lei".
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
Hey Everyone!!! So without my knowledge @evergaboanderson spilled the beans on the new baby yesterday ??????????? which makes this “old news” but anyway, yesterday 02/02/2020 at 8:56am Osian Lark Elliot Jovovich-Anderson was born! Osian is a welsh boy’s name and it’s pronounced O-shin. Now I know the name is long, but the family couldn’t agree on her middle name. Ever and my mom wanted Lark, @dashielanderson and I wanted Elliot. Then my husband Paul chimes in with another vote for Lark, so Smushy and I were out numbered ??! At least she has many to choose from later in life if she wants to drop a few. She’s so beautiful! Her hair is lighter than the other girls was and she’s very strong. Her little hands get in the way and they’re hard to control and she’s already lifting her head up to see what’s going on! She’s our miracle baby and we’re all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!! I will obviously post more pics later, but we are all exhausted because the last few nights have been crazy! I send you all so much love from the cloud I’m flying on!!! Xoxo m?????????????