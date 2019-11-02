Meghan Markle prepara una torta per le donne svantaggiate : Le nostre vite possono essere diverse

Per questo motivo Meghan Markle, di recente, ha indossato un grembiule e si è improvvisata pasticciera. Si è unita a un laboratorio dolciario che aiuta le donne di Londra più svantaggiate e sfortunate. Il video è stato diffuso in rete e, dalle prime reazioni, in molti sono rimasti colpiti dalla bontà d’animo della duchessa di Sussex. All’inaugurazione della Luminary Bakery, Meghan Markle ha partecipato alla preparazione di una torta e, in quella occasione, non ha dimenticato di inviare un messaggio di prosperità alle donne che vivono situazione meno agiata della sua.
"Le nostre vite possono essere diverse, come lo possono essere le nostre esperienze, le paure e le incertezze. In realtà siamo tutti uguali e neanche riusciamo a comprenderlo", esordisce. Il messaggio più che altro è indirizzato a Tanya, una giovane donna che è stata pugnalata dal marito e ora, a fatica, cerca di riprendere possesso della sua esistenza.
"Siamo umani non oggetti meccanici che devono essere riparati – aggiunge – Tanya, sei una creatura ferita e hai bisogno di guarire e tutto questo richiede del tempo. Oggi è una giornata incredibile. Riconosco lo spirito di Luminary e il loro straordinario modello di business che apre le sue braccia alle donne vulnerabili. Ed è per questo che amo questo posto. Regala la possibilità di guarire".
Earlier this week The Duchess of Sussex visited the women of @LuminaryBakery as they celebrated the opening of their new location. It was a special moment to acknowledge the spirit of Luminary and their remarkable business model that opens its arms to women from vulnerable circumstances (be it abuse, poverty, trafficking, marginalisation) and equips them with the job skills and confidence to succeed. Having sat down with @luminarybakery at their flagship location earlier this year and from that inspiring visit choosing to feature them as #ForcesForChange in the September issue of @britishvogue, Her Royal Highness was proud to be invited to attend the launch of their second bakery. This addition will enable the organisation to provide services, support and mentoring for four times the number of women. Luminary Bakery - a sustainable grassroots organisation in the heart of London - is a beautiful example of community and uplifting those during hardship for the greater good. If you find yourself in the area, please visit and support the women of @LuminaryBakery to enjoy their delicious baked goods and to see the impactful work they’re doing. Video © SussexRoyal