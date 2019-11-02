Meghan Markle prepara una torta per le donne svantaggiate : Le nostre vite possono essere diverse

Alla luce di tutte le critiche che ha ricevuto nell’ultimo periodo,sta cercando di riabilitare la sua immagine, facendo trasparire il viso di una duchessa vicino al popolo, ai bisognosi e soprattutto una duchessa vicina alle donne. Questa trasformazione è cominciata dal momento in cui la Markle ha fatto intravedere il suo animo fragile e tormentato nel documentario che è andato in onda in tv. La sua intenzione è regalare al pubblico un’immagine di una donna comune, diversa da quella duchessa altezzosa che viene dipinta fra le pagine dei tabloid inglesi.Per questo motivo Meghan Markle, di recente, ha indossatoe si è improvvisata pasticciera. Si è unita a un laboratorio dolciario che aiuta le donne di Londra più svantaggiate e sfortunate. Il video è stato diffuso in rete e, dalle prime reazioni, in molti sono rimasti colpiti dalla bontà d’animo della. All’inaugurazione della Luminary Bakery, Meghan Markle ha partecipato alla preparazione di una torta e, in quella occasione, non ha dimenticato di inviare un messaggio di prosperità alle donne che vivono situazione meno agiata della sua.

"Le nostre vite possono essere diverse, come lo possono essere le nostre esperienze, le paure e le incertezze. In realtà siamo tutti uguali e neanche riusciamo a comprenderlo", esordisce. Il messaggio più che altro è indirizzato a Tanya, una giovane donna che è stata pugnalata dal marito e ora, a fatica, cerca di riprendere possesso della sua esistenza.



"Siamo umani non oggetti meccanici che devono essere riparati – aggiunge – Tanya, sei una creatura ferita e hai bisogno di guarire e tutto questo richiede del tempo. Oggi è una giornata incredibile. Riconosco lo spirito di Luminary e il loro straordinario modello di business che apre le sue braccia alle donne vulnerabili. Ed è per questo che amo questo posto. Regala la possibilità di guarire".

