Lee gioca con i figli in mare con i bimbi! Un’onda gli rompe il collo e lo uccide

Lee Dingle stava giocando sulla spiaggia di Oak Island con tre dei suoi sei figli. Ad un certo punto, quella che doveva essere una giornata spensierata si è trasformata in un'incredibile tragedia. Un'onda fortissima lo ha colpito alle spalle e lo ha scaraventato con violenza contro il fondale sabbioso. L'impatto, terribile, gli ha provocato una frattura gravissima al collo. Purtroppo l’impatto per l’uomo è stato molto violento. “Lee si è rotto il collo che si è gonfiato così tanto da comprimere la gola e impedirgli di respirare. Purtroppo il suo cervello è stato privato dell’ossigeno per troppo tempo, e non ce l’ha fatta recuperare” rivela drammaticamente la donna. “Alcuni eroi – inclusi i nostri figli – hanno provato a salvarlo, ma tutti i tentativi sono stati inutili a causa della terribile lesione“, precisa. Shannon, addolorata, ha voluto ricordare su Instagram il suo adorato marito Lee
My partner, my love, and my home died yesterday after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand, break his neck, and make his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen for too long to recover. Some heroes - including our kids - tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did. His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury. ?? We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we’ve been together ever since. I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37. I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to. ??. Details to come about all the things. Please pray for us. And, you know, feel free cuss and smash stuff because God knows I’ll be doing some of that. (And breathing and hydrating and eating and all those self care things because I am worth it and because I have 6 little people to parent.) . ??.