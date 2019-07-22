Lee gioca con i figli in mare con i bimbi! Un’onda gli rompe il collo ...Abbiamo aspettato troppo, pronti ad andare avanti da soli! ...Lionel Messi si regala una vacanza da 15.500 euro a notteLa Comunità terapeutica “Monte Brugiana” a Massa tante le persone ...Una palazzina brucia e l'uomo si getta dal terrazzo per dare ...Conte difende l'Autonomia : Basta con gli insulti, vedrò i ...Serve un elicottero o morirà! Alpinista Francesco Cassardo ...Tav, la Lega riapre la polemica con il M5S : Basta tentennamenti, ...Autonomia, Fontana e Zaia: «Non firmiamo farsa, feriti dalle parole ...Brescia, carabiniere investito mentre aiuta un’automobilista in ...Decapitata dalla figlia a 57 anni! La sua testa trovata davanti casa ...Nardò, bimba rischia di annegare in piscina e viene salvata dal ...Le notizie del giorno - oggi domenica 21 luglio 2019Streaming Juventus Tottenham ICC : come seguire la DirettaTerremoto Oggi, sciame sismico a Menfi : scossa di magnitudo 2.8
Lee gioca con i figli in mare con i bimbi! Un’onda gli rompe il collo e lo uccide

Lee Dingle, papà di 37 anni, è morto in un terribile incidente in mare sotto gli occhi dei suoi ...
Lee Dingle

Lee Dingle, papà di 37 anni, è morto in un terribile incidente in mare sotto gli occhi dei suoi figli. Mentre era in acqua, è stato travolto da una violenta onda che gli ha rotto il collo.Il 37enne è morto davanti alla moglie e ai figli piccoli sulla spiaggia di Oak Island, in Canada. Un'onda molto fortelo ha colpito alle spalle e lo ha scaraventato sul fondale sabbioso con una potenza tale da rompergli l’osso del collo.  L’uomo è stato subito soccorso dai bagnini presenti in spiaggia e trasportato d’urgenza in ospedale ma per lui non c’è stato nulla da fare. A raccontare la tragedia è stata la moglie Shannon su Instagram.

Lee Dingle stava giocando sulla spiaggia di Oak Island con tre dei suoi sei figli. Ad un certo punto, quella che doveva essere una giornata spensierata si è trasformata in un'incredibile tragedia. Un'onda fortissima lo ha colpito alle spalle e lo ha scaraventato con violenza contro il fondale sabbioso. L'impatto, terribile, gli ha provocato una frattura gravissima al collo. Purtroppo l’impatto per l’uomo è stato molto violento. “Lee si è rotto il collo che si è gonfiato così tanto da comprimere la gola e impedirgli di respirare. Purtroppo il suo cervello è stato privato dell’ossigeno per troppo tempo, e non ce l’ha fatta recuperare” rivela drammaticamente la donna. “Alcuni eroi – inclusi i nostri figli – hanno provato a salvarlo, ma tutti i tentativi sono stati inutili a causa della terribile lesione“, precisa. Shannon, addolorata, ha voluto ricordare su Instagram il suo adorato marito Lee


Visualizza questo post su Instagram

My partner, my love, and my home died yesterday after a freak accident. Lee was playing on the beach with three of our kids yesterday, and an intense wave hit him just right to slam his head into the sand, break his neck, and make his throat swell so much his brain was deprived of oxygen for too long to recover. Some heroes - including our kids - tried to save him, but it wouldn’t have mattered what they did. His body couldn’t recover from the initial injury. ?? We met when I was 18 and he was 19, and we’ve been together ever since. I wasn’t supposed to be saying goodbye at 37. I don’t know how to be a grown up without him, but I’ll learn. I just wish I didn’t have to. ??. Details to come about all the things. Please pray for us. And, you know, feel free cuss and smash stuff because God knows I’ll be doing some of that. (And breathing and hydrating and eating and all those self care things because I am worth it and because I have 6 little people to parent.) . ??.

Un post condiviso da Shannon Dingle (@shannondingle) in data:

