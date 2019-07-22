Lee gioca con i figli in mare con i bimbi! Un’onda gli rompe il collo e lo uccide

, papà di 37 anni, è morto in un terribile incidente in mare sotto gli occhi dei suoi figli. Mentre era in acqua, è stato travolto da una violenta onda che gli ha rotto il collo.Il 37enne è morto davanti alla moglie e ai figli piccoli sulla spiaggia di Oak Island, in Canada. Un'onda molto fortelo ha colpito alle spalle e lo ha scaraventato sul fondale sabbioso con una potenza tale da rompergli l’osso del collo. L’uomo è stato subito soccorso dai bagnini presenti in spiaggia e trasportato d’urgenza in ospedale ma per lui non c’è stato nulla da fare. A raccontare la tragedia è stata la moglie Shannon su

Lee Dingle stava giocando sulla spiaggia di Oak Island con tre dei suoi sei figli. Ad un certo punto, quella che doveva essere una giornata spensierata si è trasformata in un'incredibile tragedia. Un'onda fortissima lo ha colpito alle spalle e lo ha scaraventato con violenza contro il fondale sabbioso. L'impatto, terribile, gli ha provocato una frattura gravissima al collo. Purtroppo l’impatto per l’uomo è stato molto violento. “Lee si è rotto il collo che si è gonfiato così tanto da comprimere la gola e impedirgli di respirare. Purtroppo il suo cervello è stato privato dell’ossigeno per troppo tempo, e non ce l’ha fatta recuperare” rivela drammaticamente la donna. “Alcuni eroi – inclusi i nostri figli – hanno provato a salvarlo, ma tutti i tentativi sono stati inutili a causa della terribile lesione“, precisa. Shannon, addolorata, ha voluto ricordare su Instagram il suo adorato marito Lee