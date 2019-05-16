Due anni fa ho abortito, ed è stato terribile! Milla Jovovich parla delle leggi contro l’aborto

Un decoltè esplosivo! Diletta Leotta esagerata per il gala Che spacco! Melissa Satta infiamma Cannes e mostra il lato bIl mio matrimonio non è in crisi! Basta scoop falsi e vergognosi su ...Due anni fa ho abortito, ed è stato terribile! Milla Jovovich parla ...Temo compia un gesto estremo! Pamela Prati si distrugge per ...La presentazione degli eventi culturali a Formia: intervento ...Mark Caltagirone non esiste! Anche la disegnatrice presa in giro da ...In quella foto non dormiva! Elisa Isoardi sul selfie con Matteo ...Ma perché non lasci in pace Michael? Tutti contro Cristian ImparatoFatti aiutare! Cristiano Malgioglio scrive a Pamela Prati dopo Non è ...Senza parole, solo tanta felicità! Anna Falchi è una bomba senza veli ...Sono casta da 3 anni, tu sei Satana, ti giudicherà Dio ! Flavia Vento ...Una folata e l'aria si scalda! Alessandra Ambrosio mostra tutto a ...E' incantevole! Aida Yespica dalle Maldive fa il pieno di likeEsplode la passione al Grande Fratello! Ma Michael non riesce a ...
di

L'attrice Milla Jovovich si è espressa in un lungo post su Instagram per parlare apertamente della ...
Milla Jovovich

L'attrice Milla Jovovich si è espressa in un lungo post su Instagram per parlare apertamente della necessità di preservare i diritti delle donne, minati dalle leggi sull'aborto che in America stanno prendendo piede e che sono terribilmente restrittive. La modella parla della sua personale esperienza in maniera sofferta, ma combattiva : "Non mi piace fare politica. I nostri diritti come donne ad avere un aborto sicuro, sono di nuovo a rischio. Il governatore della Georgia ha firmato un disegno di legge che bandisce tutti gli aborti dopo le sei settimane, anche nei casi di stupro o incesto. Questo fa della Georgia il sesto stato ad approvare un divieto di aborto così restrittivo di sei settimane, unendosi a Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa e North Dakota. Queste leggi non sono ancora state approvate, ma i legislatori di questi stati ci stanno provando. L'aborto già abbastanza duro per le donne ad un livello impressionante, senza dovere passare attraverso esso nelle circostanze potenzialmente non sicure e non sanitarie."

I don’t like to get political and I try to only do it if a really have to and this is one of those times. If someone doesn’t want to continue reading, you have been warned. Our rights as women to obtain safe abortions by experienced doctors are again at stake. Last Tuesday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed a draconian bill into law that outlaws all abortions after six weeks — before most women even realize they’re pregnant — including in cases of RAPE OR INCEST. This makes Georgia the sixth state to pass such a restrictive six-week abortion ban, joining Ohio, Mississippi, Kentucky, Iowa, and North Dakota. These laws haven’t been passed yet, but lawmakers in these states are trying. Abortion is hard enough for women on an emotional level without having to go through it in potentially unsafe and unsanitary conditions. I myself went through an emergency abortion 2 years ago. I was 4 1/2 months pregnant and shooting on location in Eastern Europe. I went into pre term labor and told that I had to be awake for the whole procedure. It was one of the most horrific experiences I have ever gone through. I still have nightmares about it. I was alone and helpless. When I think about the fact that women might have to face abortions in even worse conditions than I did because of new laws, my stomach turns. I spiraled into one of the worst depressions of my life and had to work extremely hard to find my way out. I took time off of my career. I isolated myself for months and had to keep a strong face for my two amazing kids. I started gardening, eating healthier and going to the gym everyday because I didn’t want to jump into taking anti depressants unless I had tried every other alternative. Thank God I was able to find my way out of that personal hell without turning to medication, but the memory of what I went through and what I lost will be with me till the day I die. Abortion is a nightmare at its best. No woman wants to go through that. But we have to fight to make sure our rights are preserved to obtain a safe one if we need to. I never wanted to speak about this experience. But I cannot remain silent when so much is at stake. #prochoice #prochoicegeneration

