Che fine a fatto l'intimo? Sharon Stone in un senza veli audace per Vogue

Sono passati ben 27 anni da quando fece scalpore nella iconica scena - mentre accavallava le gambe ...
Sharon Stone

Sono passati ben 27 anni da quando fece scalpore nella iconica scena - mentre accavallava le gambe senza intimo - di “Basic Insinct”. Oggi la 61enne Sharon Stone si senza veli in un servizio super bollente per Vogue Portugal, dietro l’obiettivo di Branislav Simoncik, l’attrice posa in una serie di scatti ad alto tesso di seduzione, in topless, con scollatura audace e sex appeal all’enessima potenza.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Sharon Stone • @vogueportugal (repost) Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 01 de 02, a chegar às bancas.

Un post condiviso da Sharon Stone (@sharonstone)

