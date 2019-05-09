Che fine a fatto l'intimo? Sharon Stone in un senza veli audace per Vogue

Sono passati ben 27 anni da quando fece scalpore nella iconica scena - mentre accavallava le gambe senza intimo - di “Basic Insinct”. Oggi la 61enne Sharon Stone si senza veli in un servizio super bollente per Vogue Portugal, dietro l’obiettivo di Branislav Simoncik, l’attrice posa in una serie di scatti ad alto tesso di seduzione, in topless, con scollatura audace e sex appeal all’enessima potenza.
Love you Vogue Portugal: what great taste, style and wonderful talent I had the pleasure of working with! Thank You! Sharon Stone • @vogueportugal (repost) Sharon Stone para a Vogue de maio, numa edição em que se quebram os #sexissues. Capa 01 de 02, a chegar às bancas. No link da bio encontra três das frases mais marcantes da entrevista exclusiva à atriz. __ @sharonstone for @vogueportugal’s may issue, a number where #sexissues are broken. Cover 01 of 02, arriving stands.Tap the link in bio for three of the most meaningful quotes from the exclusive interview with the actress. #vogueportugal #sexissues #editorinchief @sofia.slucas #coverartdirection @jsantanagq #photography @branislavsimoncik #styling @paris_libby #makeup @missjobaker #hair @giannandreahair #haircolorist @brooklynstephen #mayisue #outnow #nasbancas #SharonStone @lighthouse.publishing