Sono aperta all'amore! Jennifer Aniston posa senza veli per Harper's Bazaar

La 50enne Jennifer Aniston è davvero stupenda sulle pagine di Harper's Bazaar.. mezzo secolo e far invidi alle 20enne. L'attrice è stata fotografata in short e senza veli dal famoso fotografo Alexi Lubomirski : "Penso che i nostri corpi siano belli ed è importante celebrarli e sentirsi a proprio agio in essi, indipendentemente dall'età... Non sto uscendo con nessuno al momento, ma sono aperta all'amore" ha confessato la Aniston che dopo la fine del suo matrimonio con Justin Theroux, non ha avuto più relazioni sentimentali..."Sono stata sempre molto occupata con il lavoro e trovare un fidanzato non è diventata la mia priorità... se deve succedere, succederà... Quando l'amore busserà, sarà accolto, non penso che sia finita per me e che non incontrerò mai più nessuno", 

Clicca qui e commenta questo post!